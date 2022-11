The aura of exclusivity around Lindville is reinforced by the prices people are willing to pay to live there. Matter of fact, when it comes to homes on the Blackrock Road, there’s no telling where the bidding will end.

Going by the Property Price Register (PPR), a new price record has just been set within Lindville itself, where Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy auctioneers sold No 25 off-market.

The buyers, believed to be a young family, paid €1.3m, according to the PPR, for what is one of the bigger house-types within the upmarket development.

No 25 is one of 20+ properties on the Blackrock Road to have comfortably surpassed the €1m mark during the lifetime of the PPR, with some even reaching €2m, such as the Old Rectory, a stunning redbrick on 1.7 acres near Menloe Gardens, by Cork architect William Henry Hill, which sold in 2014.

More recently, last month in fact, No 21 Janeville, a 1980s-build, in an estate directly across the road from Lindville, sold for €1.25m with Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers. The house is on a fabulous corner site but requires some modernising. Mr Barry is also closing on Knockrea House, a remarkable period home at the city end of the Blackrock Road, for a figure believed to be in the region of €1.5m (the asking was €1.4m). Both properties featured in this publication.

So, with high octane prices an established feature of house sales in this prosperous southside territory, the omens are good for new-to-market No 43 Lindville, which will continue to attract buyers for the very same reason it attracted the original owners: location. As the woman of the house had grown up in Blackrock and her husband was originally from Cork too, they were well versed in the attractions of the neighbourhood.

They had been living in Kilkenny until a job transfer, within the banking world, brought them home.

“We came back in 1999 and Lindville was being built at the time and the key thing for us was location.

“We had two small children, aged three months and three years and there were plenty of schools in the area to choose from, not to mention how near we are to the Marina and to Blackrock village,” the man of the house says.

Lindville was developed, not without hiccups, at the start of the Millennium: its initial developers went into liquidation and around half a dozen sites within the scheme were sold off to complete it. House prices of more than €250,000 were considered eye-watering at the time.

Those prices have moved on considerably in the more than 20 years since. The PPR shows that of eight Lindville sales since 2010, no house sold for under €500,000.

Last year No 54, former home of Munster rugby star Dougie Howlett, sold for €835,000 (€30,000 under the asking) as he headed back Down Under. No 33 went up for sale shortly after with Mark Gosling of BIG Property (perhaps the Howlett home sale price provided the momentum?). No 33 is believed to be in the closing stages now, just shy of €1m.

At 178 sq m, No 43 is smaller in size than either Nos 33 or 54, but what it does have in common is the bedroom count (five) and the Victorian-era style guide used in the construction of Lindville homes. As Victorian homes prevail on the main Blackrock Road, the developers of Lindville stuck with the theme, and their Roderick Hogan Architects-designed homes are also tall, three storey properties, with large bay windows, 9ft high ceilings throughout the ground floor and decorative bargeboards and fascias.

Victorian tiles in the elegant hallway of No 43 keep the theme going, as do the two antique fireplaces in the two main downstairs living areas, sourced by the owners in Rathpeacon. The kitchen, crafted by a well-known name in kitchen design, Linehans, has an olde-world, country-style charm. It also has a moveable island.

No 43 is a high-quality, turnkey home from start to finish, and while you might pay €300,000 less for a house in nearby Beaumont, there’s no work to be done at No 43. The garden is sorted too, with lots of mature trees and shrubbery and some handy landscaping out back, including a patio off the sunken living area, which is set three steps down from the kitchen diner. A second seating area in the south-facing garden gets the sun in the evening, the owner says.

So what else? Plenty more accommodation for starters, such as the large downstairs dual-aspect living room with a gorgeous antique fireplace to the front of the property and two large bedrooms overhead, both with ensuites. The main bedroom also has a walk-in-wardrobe. Overhead again there are three more bedrooms off a well-lit landing, thanks to a gable window. These bedrooms share the main bathroom. Downstairs has a guest WC and also a utility room.

Back outside, there’s parking for multiple cars and side access on both sides of No 43, with enough room to drive a car through on one side. If a new owner wished to extend, the space is there, pending planning permission, the owner says. His reason for selling is that they no longer require a home the size of No 43 as their children are reared.

Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and he points out that No 43 is on a corner site in the 64-home development, “in a tranquil and private cul-de-sac”.

His guide price is €830,000 and potential buyers are already pencilled in to view, including one Dublin-based Cork-native couple who are first time buyers, looking to return to their home county.

“People looking at this house will tend to be relocators, returning from up the country,” Mr O’Grady says, adding that it’s a “fantastic family home, close to Cork city”.

The owner points out that the new Marina Park and evolving Blackrock-to-Passage greenway is on their doorstep. Reaching the Marina Park takes no time at all as there’s a shortcut through a little section of woodland, to the rear of Lindville, which takes its name from the former private hospital on the adjoining grounds.

Blackrock village, with its new plaza and weekend farmers’ market and coffee shops is less than a 10 minute stroll.

VERDICT: Generously proportioned, contemporary home in a tastefully landscaped estate. Blackrock Road postcode adds cachet. Upmarket, quality trade-up.