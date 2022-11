"Good as new” is a hackneyed phrase in the world of real estate but in the case of 24 Lios na mBan, it’s more than apposite.

Barely a year in the ownership of a young family, it’s returned to market as the young ‘uns in the bunch are of an age when having grandparents close by makes more sense – hence a move closer to Cork City.

It means new owners will acquire a detached four-bed with minimal wear and tear, and, perhaps more importantly, a best-in-class ‘A2’ energy rating, which, in the current climate, cannot be sneezed at.

No 24 will be the first re-sale in this standard-setting Ladysbridge housing estate, which keeps things interesting for those who bought into the scheme last year. It’s one of 26 homes in the development, built by Willie Savage of Chriselle Holdings Ltd, who is also behind the similar-looking, adjoining Dealg Bán estate of circa 80 homes, with a pedestrian walkway between the two.

Hegarty Properties sold all 26 of the Lios na mBan homes last year (this one sold for €375,000) and they’re currently on the verge of selling out phase one (14 units) of another Savage/Chriselle Holdings Ltd scheme on the main road to Garryvoe Beach, called Páirc an Chosáin, which will total 32 homes when completed.

Comparable homes in that development are coming to market for €475,000, which makes No 24 Lios na mBan look like a good alternative as it comes to market, also with Hegarty Properties, with a guide price of €440,000. The caveat is that a first time buyer looking at No 24 can’t avail of the government’s help-to-buy scheme as it only applies to new builds.

As they could make up to €30,000 savings at Páirc an Chosáin under the help-to-buy, the price difference is negligible for that category of buyer. Combinations and permutations aside, No 24 is a quality, modern home with a good range of daytime living accommodation including a sitting room, a TV room/playroom, a very stylish two-tone open-plan kitchen diner and a bright, south-facing sunroom with a French door to a patio area and rear garden.

Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties points out that the kitchen is by Cronins, with quartz worktop and feature breakfast island counter, and he adds that the builder has been very generous with his fit-out allowance. Like Páirc an Chosáin, there was an allowance of €25,000 for kitchen/bathrooms/flooring/tiling, which he says is well above what other builders typically offer.

No 24 has four bedrooms, of which the main is ensuite.

Of the property’s commendable energy rating, Mr Kennedy says it makes the house “very economical to run”, with an efficient air-to-water heating system.

He adds that 176 sq m No 24 is finished to a very high spec, and that it’s on a corner site, overlooking a green, in an area very popular among families.

“What’s more, the Ladysbridge Loop Walk is only a short walk away and links into the 220-acre Castlemartyr Resort estate,” he says. Castlemartyr Resort has undergone a major revamp in the past year, with up to €8m worth of upgrades carried out by its Singaporean owners who bought it for €20m a little over a year ago.

The bustling town of Midleton is a 10-minute drive away, Carewswood Garden Centre (with café) is close at hand and Garryvoe Beach is down the road. Youghal Beach and Knockadoon Peninsula, with its cliff walk, are also easily reached.

VERDICT: A smart and stylish family home that comes with the perk of an A energy rating. Location offers attractive lifestyle.