Masterclass in period home revamp at St Luke's €465k Ard Álainn

THREE into one does go – and No 5, Ard Alainn is the living, breathing proof of it.

Laid out in three flats over decades, in a sweet terrace above the Ballyhooley Road and St Lukes Cross, it was bought as a raw renovation project in 2016 by a young family, Danielle O’Donovan and Fiacre O’Toole, who have design and architecture in their blood and bones.

Danielle has a doctorate in architectural history, lectures in the Cork School of Architecture and has been programme manager at the award-winning Nano Nagle Place, while Fiacre’s father Dermot was an architect, has two bothers who are architects, and he’s no mean hand himself at construction and carpentry and other assorted hands-on skills.

The duo, parents to two children, put their instincts, and expertise, and family contacts and skills, to work in No 5’s overhaul, working on it room by room, to the exceptional level to which it now is.

Now that it’s done, it’s just being put up for sale as a true walk-in job, and the couple and their national school-going children have made a lifestyle move, upping sticks to live by the sea near grandparents, an hour’s commute out of the city to the west, the only reluctance being they’ve loved the whole St Luke’s renaissance vibe.

Their home, No 5, is just hitting the market as winter draws in, but comes across as an unexpectedly warm house with immense integrity, yet modernity too, and has its living/dining accommodation over three levels, in a cracking, easy urban living setting within a short walk of the city centre, and of burgeoning office developments on the north and south quays, a short bike roll away down Summerhill North.

Auctioneer Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty guides the fully reworked and reinstated private home No 5 at €465,000 (it comes just a few weeks after No 3 in the same early 1900s terrace came for sale with a €415,000 AMV,) and he says it’s in superb condition and “offers all of the charm and character of a property expected from this era.”

Front reception room

Late Victorian in style and proportion, but solidly Edwardian in period and timing, the home was built in the elevated Ard Alainn terrace between 1901 and 1910, mostly likely around 1905, and the terrace in two runs of six houses only just missed out on being listed for conservation as protected structures: the broadly similar terrace on the city side, Knocklaun, has protected status, with homes there exempt from BER grading.

A sort of broad-brush assessment which can bring low-graded indignity to period homes, No 5 nonetheless gets a pretty decent D1 BER (No 3 is E2 rated) because of a number of energy upgrades, double glazing, energy efficient front door in a cheery canary yellow, inside and out, a 7kw wood-burning stove in the front reception room and a new, future-ready central heating boiler (said to be set up to run on hydrogen/hydrogen mix in coming years).

There’s been work done on each and every level of the three-storey, four-bed family home and, notably, the same level of aesthetic and architectural intervention also went into its exterior spaces.

There’s an enclosed rear courtyard, with external access behind the terrace, and it backs into a small sandstone cliff, lushly greened in and full of birdlife, with glimpses only on the even more elevated Crescent to the north/east, off Gardiners Hill.

Rear courtyard

Then, to the front, there’s an enclosed front garden within the bright yellow railings thoughtfully planted with a range of plants, flowers or small shrubs to pick up on the primary and secondary ranges of the colour wheel.

Enclosed front garden

Unexpected ‘residents’ happily at home here include foxgloves and sturdy echiums.

The planting spills over to pots aplenty on the terrace’s communal run as a generous nod to the neighbours and it’s a gesture others in the row are starting to pick up on, notes Danielle who says she got the inventive from Shane Clarke who was Nano Nagle’s first CEO and a committed urban place promoter, as well as being a St Luke’s Cross resident.

This slight, initial gesture to ‘greening the terrace’ would work in many, many city settings to enhance neighbourhoods (and aid biodiversity) and since the couple arrived at St Luke’s, a more sizeable community garden has been developed across the Ballyhooley Road, under Alexander Road, enhancing the views west from Ard Alainn and Knocklaun. There are also small Cork examples which Danielle mentions with “similar fab things happening on Needham Place (a narrow city street off Dunbar Street in the South Parish) and Ard na Greine. They’d make a fantastic Bonnington Square,” she says, referencing a Vauxhall London pleasure garden developed by residents in the 1990s on derelict ground.

Restoration work done to No 5 Ard Alainn was from the roof down, thankfully and reassuringly, with a new roof needed after Storm Ophelia hit in 2017, a year into the couple’s work-in-hand and, handily, paid for in the main by building insurance.

There are new windows to the back, and in the top floor dormer, sash style, while the windows on the front, in the slate-roofed bay and the two above by the first floor living room are double-glazed, but were fitted by the previous owner of No 5.

Other works needed and done were rewiring, new bathrooms, tiling, some flooring and replacement and matching of newel post and spindles in the stairs, skilfully done, while the kitchen’s now a double hander, with a powerful electric range oven, an Everhot brand and a sort of 21st century take on an Aga in the rear section of the living/dining kitchen, with a very practical follow-up/second kitchen in the reinstated scullery behind.

Some wall divides came down, exposing old steel beams in the process. An ‘I’ beam in the wall above the bathroom landing had its branding on it, bearing the maker’s name, Henderson and Glass, of the fascinatingly-titled Liverpool address, on Vulcan Street, founded in the 1860s and similar steel beams also appear on the top floor’s bedrooms, left exposed (the one on the bathroom return had to be boxed in again post-refurb for fire regs). Separately, a rear annex/box supported on steel at the back linking a bedroom to the bathroom on the return was also removed, brightening the whitewashed courtyard and bringing more light into the kitchen via a tall, glazed single door: a sit-out area back here gets lovely morning light for coffee time.

Let’s go back around the front, and come in properly to No 5?

The yellow of the railings, outdoor seating (from TKMaxx) and the lurid yellow door can only put a smile on a visitor’s face: Fiacre and Danielle weren’t expecting it to be yellow on the inside as well as outside, but happily embraced its cheeriness, and it contrasts with ornate, original encaustic tiles on the hall floor, with a small section missing and simply patched with a bit of engraved concrete as an honest reading of the rough and tumble an house can go through over a century and more. The hall has an internal arch, with moulded consoles, and lighting is from a small chandelier sourced in Les Puces in Paris.

Similarly, a number of the original pine doors tell some of the house’s history, with timber cut to shape and put in to stop holes left from Yale locks added when the house was in three flats.

The pine stripping and refinishing of the lovely honeyed doors was done by expert and veteran Bruce Perkin on the Lower Glanmire Road – “our guru” – and he also stripped pine and built a bedhead to match in old, salvage pine in one of the top floor’s three bedrooms, to the rear.



Fiacre used his own labours too in stripping and refinishing an original Edwardian tongue and groove pantry door in the rear scullery.

The linked living room/kitchen/diner has pitch pine floor boards right into the bay window, while the 7kw stove sit on salvaged red and black quarry tiles.

Kitchen

Dining

Furniture’s a mix of mid-century (20th) and early 1900s/Arts and Crafts to reflect the home’s build era, such as the sideboard by Manchester maker Mack Hamilton & Co, with tapered legs, hand-carved lotus flower details and repousse copper details.

Also of the same period is the front room’s Art Nouveau-style piano “from Crane & Sons, Liverpool and was a gift from one of the lovely volunteers at work.

I found an ad for it in their catalogue online, the catalogue is from 1910 so again, just bang on for the house,” Danielle adds.

Further attention to detail was in things like getting a repousse or beaten copper firehood for the first floor living/withdrawing/piano nobile room, sourced from Blackwater Antiques and with an Art Nouvea sunburst motif, as well as keeping the limestone flag floors in the scullery and rear guest WCs, in sourcing ‘beehive’ turned door handle and online Bakelite light switches set on varnished oak timber (the ‘clunk’ sound when throwing them is suitably and satisfyingly clunky) and something Danielle had a hankering for after a period working in Fota House.

First floor drawing room

The kitchen, in its effective ‘two section’ layout and with freestanding storage units (some in old pine), has white painted units with hardwood tops, with a grooved/carved timber draining board in the scullery section over a ceramic sink, with open and display shelving while the larger, grander section has no overhead units, just a back wall painted black and holding sundry pans and pots on hooks, and there’s real hearth heat generated by electric Everhot range (a house buyer can get an option on purchasing this initially costly item).

Other warming/drying options for clothes are in the utility/WC off the scullery where there are two ‘Sheila Maids’ hanging from the ceiling: “William Morris said have nothing in your house that is not beautiful and useful!” Danielle quips, with natural clothes airing right on vogue during our current energy crisis, knocking many families’ tumble driers onto the banned list.

No 5’s first floor drawingroom is a contrast in character from the ground floor reception room, with open fireplace, large, matching bookshelves and walls painted a dark Little Green colour called ‘Pleat, with picture rails, and waxed and stripped old pine floor, while the two west-facing windows now look over to the St Lukes Community Garden.

First floor drawing room

The main bedroom’s to the back, with built-ins and new sliding sash window on chains, walls are dark, a Colourtrend shade, while the main family bathroom’s now on the stairs, with floor tiling a modern take on encaustic tiles.

The free-standing cast-iron bath is painted a Farrow & Ball colour, ‘Yellow Cake’, with a large Velux directly overhead for night-time star-gazing while soaking.

Up, then, via another flight of stairs with pitch pine handrails, is the dormer top floor, home to three bedrooms and a compact bathroom with shower, with a print of a section of the Pantheon in Rome by Pirenesi and which prompted the floor tile pattern and the wall colour here is Little Green’s ‘Lamp Black’.

There’s dispute still about the house’s exterior colour, Colourtrend’s ‘Pantry Blue’ (Irish Heritage range) with some recking it’s closer to a green than a true blue…but there’s no mistaking the door’s a chirpy canary yellow.

Now that No 5 Ard Alainn is coming to market, others could well take design cues from the fully-finished and lovingly delivered property. Lisney SIR selling agent Trevor O’Sullivan says it’s going to tick so many boxes for buyers looking for a city home, with no work at all needed and with easy-keep grounds, in a setting kept all the quieter because of the steps access from the Ballyhooley Road.

VERDICT: The couple who redid No 5 Ard Alain to this high level knew what they were doing – they just didn’t know a global pandemic would prompt a lifestyle move from city to the coast.