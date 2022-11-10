Facelift and internal surgery transformed €465k Wilton House of the Week

BRICKS-and-mortar facelifts are all the rage these days — just look around any city estate and spot with ease the homes that have traded the jaded ‘50s or ‘60s look for a fresh, contemporary take.

It’s often the result of a retrofit, the final bit of surgery after you’ve wrapped the building in external insulation, like putting a tea-cosy over your home.

The benefits are manifold. Not only have you boosted your home’s energy profile, you’ve also enhanced the thermal comfort and you’ve a better-looking home. Hey presto, re-sale prospects improve exponentially.

Another item of change in some of the older suburban estates is a move by homeowners lucky enough to have bought a house on a large corner site to seek permission to build a second home. Some sell off the sites once planning is obtained, others build themselves. For those who build, the decision then is whether to sell/retain one/both.

These are the scenarios at play at No 29 Summerstown Drive in Wilton where a professional makeover has delivered a crisp, new look to a once worn-looking home.

External wall insulation played its part in the transformation, but the procedure was far more invasive than a mere building wrap. No 29 essentially had its insides stripped out and emerged from the process bigger, brighter, and with a new lease of life.

The plan to transform No 29 had a long gestation period. The current owner bought it 15 years ago, deliberately choosing a corner site, with a long-term goal to splice it and build a second home.

“He had this vision and it took him a bit of time to get around to it,” says Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy who is selling No 29.

It was only two years ago that the owner decided to press ahead with his longstanding plan. And so began the overhaul of No 29, of which the most-striking aspect is a rear extension with vaulted ceiling, housing the kitchen.

As well as a Velux, the entire back wall is glazed, so light is at a premium. Double doors lead to a patio and south-west facing rear garden.

The kitchen fit out is smartly done, as is the utility, just off the kitchen, home to the new 2022 gas boiler. The kitchen and living room are linked via an open archway, so apart from the utility and guest WC, all of downstairs is open plan.

Upstairs is more about neat paintwork and fresh flooring in the bedrooms, while the main bathroom revamp was comprehensive.

Mr Downey says the owner, who has been involved for many years in property/construction, is now building the second house he always envisioned next door. He plans to sell that too — it will be a four bed — but for now, the focus is on the sale of No 29, with its comfortable B3 energy rating.

“It’s essentially a brand new home,” Mr Downey says, adding that the property has been re-wired and re-plumbed, with new doors and floors and underfloor heating on the ground floor.

He is guiding 122 sq m No 29 at €465,000 and he expects interest from medics at nearby Cork University Hospital, given how convenient it is.

“You can see the hospital from the back of the house. It’s about a 400m walk,” he says.

Mr Downey also predicts interest from young, single professionals who can rent bedrooms under the rent-a-room scheme to help with meeting bills, as well as interest from young families. Investors are also likely.

“Summerstown always attracts a mix of investors and families. There used to be students, but they are all gone now. Young families like the Summerstown houses, and as a consequence, the area is regenerating, with older homes being renovated by new owners, who are often more energy conscious, making for more family-friendly homes” Mr Downey says.

VERDICT: A fresh face in a mature estate. A new owner need only bring furniture, all the heavy-lifting is done. An appreciably convenient location.