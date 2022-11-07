Where to start when insulating an older home

Hello Kieran,
My parents live in a 30-year-old bungalow with no extra insulation since it was built. Where do we start with improving this home?
Orla, Hacketstown, Co Carlow.
Hello Orla and thank you for your question.
I guess yours is a question facing many people both your age and perhaps even those of your parents’ generation. The good news is that bungalows are quite straightforward to insulate and renovate. Let’s look through the options.
Kieran McCarthy is a building engineer with KMC Homes, serving Cork and Limerick. He is also co-presenter of the RTÉ property show. Tune in to Kieran’s new podcast, “dedicated to helping you build, renovate or upgrade your home” released every Sunday night at 8pm on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on the Built Around You Youtube channel. For more information or to take part in the podcast and share your home build story, follow Kieran on Instagram @kierankmc