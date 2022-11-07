Where to start when insulating an older home

Hello Kieran,

My parents live in a 30-year-old bungalow with no extra insulation since it was built. Where do we start with improving this home?

Orla, Hacketstown, Co Carlow.

Hello Orla and thank you for your question.

I guess yours is a question facing many people both your age and perhaps even those of your parents’ generation. The good news is that bungalows are quite straightforward to insulate and renovate. Let’s look through the options.

I am assuming that yours is a single-storey bungalow (ie not a dormer) and built of two leaves of blockwork, which would be consistent with the age of your house. I am not familiar with your budget but the following options are what I would do, and more or less in order.

I feel that the most effective insulation you can add to a house is the attic insulation. Heat rises as we know and if you don’t have a thermal barrier above your ceilings then this heat will escape. Do you remember going into your attic as a child and noticing it was really warm? That is why our parents were always complaining of high heating bills; that is the heat that we could have captured and kept in our houses if we had had adequate insulation in our attic.

Attic insulation is one of the quickest and cheapest ways to reduce heat loss in an older home. Picture: iStock

What is typically specified here is 300-400mm of quilt insulation. You can roll this out yourself if it’s a small bungalow or you can have a specialist company blow an equivalent insulation onto the attic floor. The important points here are to ensure you maintain ventilation in your attic to protect against condensation and to ensure that if you have water tanks etc in the attic that you insulate them and lag any of the pipes locally as these will now exist in a cold space as you keep the heat in your house.

Kieran McCarthy: 'If the house has an old boiler it would be well worth upgrading to a condensing boiler.'

My next step would be to pump the space remaining in your blockwork cavity walls. In the past these would have been partially filled with a rigid insulation and about half the cavity is probably still uninsulated.

The only way to do this is to get a specialist company (the same company who can pump your attic) to drill holes in your walls externally and pump insulation into the remaining space. This will dramatically improve the thermal capacity of your external walls without costing the earth. I would also recommend you check your walls for any draughts and remedy these (whilst maintaining any existing vents) to guard against heat loss from this source.

Not strictly insulation, but in terms of an overall budget spend, I would have a look at your boiler. If it is an old boiler it would be well worth upgrading to a condensing boiler. This will dramatically improve the efficiency of your heating system and reduce your energy bills.

Your floors are a trickier matter. If they are concrete, as I suspect, then it is a very invasive and expensive process to remove them and reinsulate. If I was going this far I’d be promoting a deep retrofit, which again takes you up into a dramatically larger project and associated budget. I would probably avoid doing major work on the floors, but what I could advise is to install some new timber floors with an insulating underlay underneath to help somewhat with the lack of adequate insulation here.

Next, I would look at your windows and doors. If they are double-glazed, they might be quite ineffective compared to the double-glazed windows of today. This is quite a considerable expense, hence it appears lower down in the list of priorities but, depending on your budget and the condition of your existing windows, it may be a worthwhile investment. If you are going this far it would be worth sealing your new windows to your walls internally with airtightness tape, again to guard against heat loss around your new windows.

At this stage, I feel your parents will have a warm and cosy house in the winter and a cool and pleasant house in summer. Don’t forget that there are many grants available for these works from SEAI so be sure to check their website for more information and the very best of luck with your project!

Kieran McCarthy is a building engineer with KMC Homes, serving Cork and Limerick. He is also co-presenter of the RTÉ property show Cheap Irish Homes. Tune in to Kieran’s new podcast, Built Around You “dedicated to helping you build, renovate or upgrade your home” released every Sunday night at 8pm on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on the Built Around You Youtube channel. For more information or to take part in the podcast and share your home build story, follow Kieran on Instagram @kierankmc