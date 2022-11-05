Tommy Barker: Cork properties hit post-boom record highs despite jittery market

The property market is facing a wobble, or worse.

There is an understandable shift under way but, against expectations, yet more record property prices are being paid by some who seem impervious to jitters.

As the year grinds to a halt, a peculiarly Irish shift is taking place.

The rate of house price inflation is slowing. Activity levels are cooling, house viewing numbers are down, bidders are thinner on the ground and they are more price sensitive.

Yet, some house price records are once more being made, with multi-million euro Munster deals continuing.

Just this autumn, private local buyers discretely paid €2.5m for a 7,000 sq ft Cork City house, Muirwood in Maryborough Orchard, Douglas, in an off-market deal, at a level not seen since the boom.

It ends the year in which €5.5m was paid by a Cork family for a Kinsale hilltop property, Constantia Farm, and €4.8m was paid for a Kinsale waterside period home, Rafeen House, at Scilly, by a US buyer, yet again endorsing Kinsale’s status as a rebel outlier town, with West Cork values not far behind.

Raffeen House in Scilly, Kinsale, made €4.75m in a rapid sale.

Inland, the strong US dollar also drove the frenetic bidding on Dripsey Castle Estate upriver of Cork City, gone 'sale agreed' after rival bids from Americans seeking an Irish castle, home, and estate, for almost double its €2.95m launch price just three months ago.

This is all at a time when there is a cruel war in the world, raging inflation, deep recession forecasts in the likes of the UK, and some overheated international property markets dipping or diving.

We have an energy crisis; cryptocurrencies are gone south; cost-of-living hikes for those short of actual cash, and job losses mounting in the tech sector. Not pretty.

Yet, on our own small and remote Atlantic isle, and corners of it, we’re still setting some startling house price records, as individuals choose to plonk cash in property.

The scale of some high-end deals done this year has not been seen since the Celtic Tiger’s last roaring days.

Constantia Farm in Kinsale was sold for €5.5m.

Overall, Irish house prices are now back to peak/boom figures nationally, surpassing May 2007’s mad price levels. We’re now at 1.3% above boom values on average.

Mortgages today are at new, record levels, reaching an average of €284,623 by September 2022. That surpasses levels set at €268,220 at the start of 2008.

Oh, and the cost of paying a mortgage is on the rise as interest rate hikes ratchet up from historically low levels.

Rents are higher than ever before, yet private landlords are leaving the market in droves.

Supply of homes to rent, and buy, are well short of demand: delivery this year is coming up to 25,000 units and we need way more, and we need them now.

But, worryingly, new house starts took a dip mid-year.

Further, anecdotally, there are reports of builders pulling back from land purchases, even ready-to-go sites, because of absolute uncertainty over viability given material costs increases. They are nervous they won’t be able to sell what they build in a year’s time at an ‘affordable’ price.

Homeowners and buyers are slow to take on renovations too, given construction woes, and that is impacting transactions with do-er up properties suddenly harder to shift.

House price inflation

The rampant house price inflation of the Covid-19 era and its distortions is surely at an end.

In fact, Irish house prices were cooling three years ago until the coronavirus upended everything, and proved ‘expert’ forecasts of price dips wrong.

After the blithe and utterly wrong predictions back in 2006, 2007, and into 2008 of ‘a soft landing,’ no commentators are going to utter a similar soothing phrase again.

There are worries, but no crystal ball.

When contacted, estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, who has just sold Cork’s Muirwood for €2.5m, confirmed a sale had closed but said “I’m not in a position to divulge any details.”

The Douglas deal, the highest for a modern Cork City family home since the mid-2000s, was for the largest of 14 one-off homes set behind sets of electric gates in the former orchard ground of Maryborough House Hotel.

Previous sales here have been in the order of €950,000 to €1.5m.

The sites alone had sold at values of €350,000 to €400,000 two decades ago, and Muirwood’s vendor, who headed an international company in Cork, and later in Dublin, had bought his double plot directly from hotel owner Dan O’Sullivan at a premium sum.

The subsequent build dwarfs all others there, at 7/8,000 sq ft.

It is understood the €2.5m home’s private buyers are a couple, working in Cork.