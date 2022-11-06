Tiny homes? Try this classic Irish ‘cottage on an acre’ in West Cork for size

|
Timoleague/Bandon, West Cork
€195,000
Size
750 sq ft on 1.1 acres
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
G
But, that’s surely likely to change now that the pretty solid, but compact, cottage north of Timoleague comes to market with a €195,000 AMV quoted by selling agent Don Brennan of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed: the sub-€200k price pitch will put it instantly on the radar of many home-hunter on lower budgets.
It’s set on the R602 road from Oldchapel and Bandon (9kms) and Timoleague (c 5kms) with beachesnearby, beyond Kilbrittain and Courtmacsherry, and its views are rural, with mature tree screening.