Tiny homes? Try this classic Irish ‘cottage on an acre’ in West Cork for size

THIS Kilshinihan home is one of a dying breed in the accessible and commutable West Cork hinterlands between Bandon and the sea – it’s a very typical ‘cottage on an acre’ that hasn’t yet been extended.

But, that’s surely likely to change now that the pretty solid, but compact, cottage north of Timoleague comes to market with a €195,000 AMV quoted by selling agent Don Brennan of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed: the sub-€200k price pitch will put it instantly on the radar of many home-hunter on lower budgets.

Mr Brennan already has plenty of first viewings lined up, and it’s likely he’ll see a good cross section: those who’d move in as soon as they get to call it ‘home’; those who see it as a site with services and good start for something altogether grander and warmer (see p8/9 for inspiration); as well as those perhaps looking for a second home near the sea.

It’s set on the R602 road from Oldchapel and Bandon (9kms) and Timoleague (c 5kms) with beachesnearby, beyond Kilbrittain and Courtmacsherry, and its views are rural, with mature tree screening.

Set inside old fashioned whitewashed pillars up a short lane off a back road which leads to a farmyard, there are a few modern homes close to hand, so it’s not at all isolated and the gently sloping 1.1 acre ground (in pasture, mostly) allows for lots of extension potential sooner or later, subject to planning permission.

It’s got electric heating, a chilly G BER right now, with replacement windows, it’s currently lived in and has got rustic charm, and a warm

Inside, it’s quite the standard two-up, two-down, with ground floor bathroom with bath, living room with tiled fireplace with copper canopy, with its own well water supply and septic tank.

VERDICT: The fact alone of a €200k price tag is driving early and initial interest, as West Cork values have surged since Covid struck. How much it all eventually costs its next owner will depend on bidding, (though the market is distinctly cooling with viewings decreased for mid-market homes) and on their further plans and vision for it. The good news is it’s already habitable, so purchasers can sit out the current high construction costs bulge.