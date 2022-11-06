Step up to late Victorian vintage at St Luke’s €415k terraced home

HOUSES at Cork city’s Ard Álainn run in two terraces, each of six homes, dating to the early 1900s, and there’s been lots of recent renewal going on in the past decade or, even, generation.

The rows, up short flights of external steps above the Ballyhooley Road just north of St Luke’s Cross, face west and in the very recent past there’s been lots of green-fingered activity going on with the delivery of the St Luke’s Community Garden across the road from Ard Álainn, further enhancing the views from these properties’ three floors.

No 3 Ard Álainn is fresh-to-market, a late Victorian/Edwardian era home, listed with agent Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin Gosling who quotes a €415,000 AMV, for vendor who has moved on after more than a decade.

It was briefly rented, but for less than a year as the seller has realised being a landlord didn’t suit: it’s almost certain that the next owners will be occupiers, says Mr Gosling who had his first viewings there this past week.

No 3 is in good overall condition, with a ‘new’ gloss kitchen installed in an extension to the rear in the 2010s. Bathrooms were also updated, with oak floors put into the two linked ground floor reception rooms.

Front reception room with bay window, fireplace, and hardwood floor

No 3 has retained a number of original features: fireplaces on several levels including a dinky cast iron one on the top floor, but the best is in the front reception, which also has a bay window.

There are two bedrooms on each of the next two floors, with the main bathroom on the first floor return.

Neighbouring homes retained their first floor front room as a ‘withdrawing room’ including good fireplaces, but that fireplace has been removed in No 3.

Kitchen at 3 Ard Alainn

(A neighbouring home, immaculately restored and with first floor living room is due to come to market soon, at a higher price, likely to be in excess of €450,000.)

No 3 has an E2 BER, replacement windows and gas central heating, a small railed front garden and enclosed rear courtyard, with rear pedestrian lane access.

VERDICT: Great urban living location just above St Luke’s Cross, steps up from the road may deter some, but others will love it for the extra sense of privacy.