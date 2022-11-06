Step up to late Victorian vintage at St Luke’s €415k terraced home

|
Ballyhooley Road, St Luke's Cross, Cork city
|
€415,000
|
Size
|
156 sq m (1,730 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E2
HOUSES at Cork city’s Ard Álainn run in two terraces, each of six homes, dating to the early 1900s, and there’s been lots of recent renewal going on in the past decade or, even, generation.
The rows, up short flights of external steps above the Ballyhooley Road just north of St Luke’s Cross, face west and in the very recent past there’s been lots of green-fingered activity going on with the delivery of the St Luke’s Community Garden across the road from Ard Álainn, further enhancing the views from these properties’ three floors.
No 3 is in good overall condition, with a ‘new’ gloss kitchen installed in an extension to the rear in the 2010s. Bathrooms were also updated, with oak floors put into the two linked ground floor reception rooms.
Neighbouring homes retained their first floor front room as a ‘withdrawing room’ including good fireplaces, but that fireplace has been removed in No 3.