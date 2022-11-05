Go potty for Shanagarry A-rated new build — it's €595k and that's for a 'builder's finish'

THERE appears to have been a watching — and a waiting — game, ever before this A2-rated Shanagarry home came to market.
Passers-by and others had been watching the one-off during its construction by East Cork builder Tom Beausang, who’d just recently enough finished his 20+ home scheme Sea Field across the road on the village fringes.
The 2,500 sq ft two-storey home is guided at €595,000, and that’s for a builder’s finish, so whoever buys will have to spend further on a kitchen of their choice, on flooring, and on other finishes:
Additional expenditure could go a further €50,000, or even more depending on how extravagant its future occupants want to be, and/or can afford to be.
The original Kilmahon House is now an upmarket B&B, with rates quoted at c €170 per night, given proximity to the sea, to Ballycotton, to services, Shangarry’s Kilkenny Design Centre outlet (previously the Stephen Pearce Emporium) and of course the knock-on effect of Ballymaloe and the cookery school which has brought many moneyed folk to this part of East Cork, some of whom go on to buy. (Auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty achieved €750,000 in recent weeks for a design-savvy one-off 2,400 sq ft on 0.9 acre just north of Ballymaloe and which featured in these pages over the summer at a guide of €695,000.)
She says this latest listing is in a beauty spot, within a walk of the sea and going on immediate interest reckons it will be bought as a family home by relocaters, either from Cork City or even far further afield, noting the prevalence of purchasers who are ready to move, as cash buyers, at the upper end of the East Cork market.
It has an open-plan kitchen/living/dining, sitting room, a second large open living area, hall, utility, guest WC and one of its four bedrooms is en suite. All three bathrooms are tiled.