Live like a king (well, a prince, of sorts) on Cork's Blackrock Road for €385k

|
Blackrock Road Cork City
|
€385,000
|
Size
|
114 sq m (1,175 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C3
In fact, if you lived here, you could pretty much give up the auld wagon, and go or stay green.
Ardnaree’s towards the final end of the long stretch of the Blackrock Road, just beside Church Road: if giving directions, just say it’s opposite the Statoil station between Dundanion Court and Dundanion House, a key part of the community’s services with a neighbourly feel and ethos to the shop accompanying the fuel pumps.
Now for sale — the home, one of five in a pleasant-looking terrace all painted a butter yellow in front — is also on a bus route, with 202 and 215 passing by regularly and it’s likely this home previously looked out to on the regular passing of old Cork Electric Company tram, which ran from just before 1900 to 1931.
So, it’s noteworthy that the selling agent of this one-in-five home No 2 guides at a broadly affordable price level for the location, at €385,000. But, at that, it’s a bit jaded looking and will some upgrades and decoration at the least: say a new front door for starters?
In fact, three of the four bedrooms have fireplaces, as do the two main ground floor reception rooms, front and back, larger then the first floor ones, and the back reception has a sliding door to a south-facing back garden.