Live like a king (well, a prince, of sorts) on Cork's Blackrock Road for €385k

DAY-to-day life and living doesn’t get much easier than living at the likes of this early 1900s-built home at 2, Ardnaree, on Cork city’s Blackrock Road — if you are not too hung up on being able to park your car on your own private patch of ground, at least.

Good and green to go: Ardnaree on the Blackrock Road is highly commutable, with a pedestrian crossing on its doorstep

In fact, if you lived here, you could pretty much give up the auld wagon, and go or stay green.

Ardnaree’s towards the final end of the long stretch of the Blackrock Road, just beside Church Road: if giving directions, just say it’s opposite the Statoil station between Dundanion Court and Dundanion House, a key part of the community’s services with a neighbourly feel and ethos to the shop accompanying the fuel pumps.

Front living room

And, not only is the station/shop just across the road, there’s even a pedestrian crossing traffic light right by the gate to this mid-terraced home, just press the button and the traffic stops at your behest.

Rear view of mid-terrace at Ardnaraee

Now for sale — the home, one of five in a pleasant-looking terrace all painted a butter yellow in front — is also on a bus route, with 202 and 215 passing by regularly and it’s likely this home previously looked out to on the regular passing of old Cork Electric Company tram, which ran from just before 1900 to 1931.

Previous commute options also would have included the old Cork, Blackrock and Passage West rail line, which ceased running in the 1930s, and that route is now a walking and cycling greenway, a hugely-appreciated local and city amenity.

Given the proximity to schools and sports — from the GAA’s Rockies and St Michael’s to three rowing clubs on the Lee, bookending the Marina , and a lawn tennis and bowling club around the corner from Ardnaree on Church Road, and the cool draw of the new village plaza and Sunday farmers’ markets, — it’s little wonder that Blackrock has once again been Cork’s aspirational ‘suburb du jour’ in the past few decades and, usually enough, property values are high.

People sitting out at the annual Blackrock Village festival. Picture Dan Linehan

So, it’s noteworthy that the selling agent of this one-in-five home No 2 guides at a broadly affordable price level for the location, at €385,000. But, at that, it’s a bit jaded looking and will some upgrades and decoration at the least: say a new front door for starters?

Mr Sullivan describes No 2 as ‘deceptively spacious,’ and surprisingly indeed it’s a four-bed, and it’s main bedroom with bay window has both a small en suite shower room and a fireplace.

Hall with original floor tiles

In fact, three of the four bedrooms have fireplaces, as do the two main ground floor reception rooms, front and back, larger then the first floor ones, and the back reception has a sliding door to a south-facing back garden.

Rear reception

There’s also a pantry/utility to the back, and a kitchen, which features a very large old, black cast iron range, one of a number of original retained features with original tiling also evident on the hall and utility room floors, original pine floors (needing refinishing, though) picture rails, small arch in the hall and more.

VERDICT: Great location, near the harbour and suburban village, great southerly aspect to the back, a reasonable C3 BER and the work that needs doing may not be beyond the reach of a competent DIYer.