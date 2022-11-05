Thistle do nicely, danke: Good life beckons in €450k wild West Cork farmstead with 34 acres

|
Parkana, Bantry, West Cork
|
450,000
|
Size
|
1,080 sq ft on 34 acres
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
Well, you’ll be the second party to want to do this at Parkana,near Bantry, a spot with a charming backstory to this winsome renovation, one already 'lightly' touched up over time, but once more now up for sale before its starts to slip back again - given its age.
Hartmut bought an old, compact 1890s-built stone farmhouse on 34 acres (without so much as running water) after its previous owner had passed away; it was your classic do-er upper of the time.
Ms Galvin guides all-in “from €450,000,” has it under early offer at over €400,000 and says there’s great interest both from local and from overseas.”
“When my dad first moved into the place, he worked on upgrading it bit by bit. He found a local builder to help him with the improvements and they ended up becoming lifelong friends. Over time, the old cottage turned into a home, and the rest of the family came over to visit every chance we got. Every time we were there, we saw the progress on the house and land.”
The land had been used primarily to graze sheep, but Hartmut had ideas of having a milk-thistle farm (the plant can be eaten, seeds ground for a coffee substitute and has medical/pharmaceutical uses.
When Linnet was 16, she had the chance to spend a year abroad to improve her English: while many students in Germany may do an international program, staying with an assigned family, she had a ready-made option....
Father and daughter developed an easy routine in their daily life back at the simple Parkana homestead, years before mobile phones, social media, other distractions.
Linnet’s year flew by, she returned to Germany but missed her life in Bantry “and thankfully my parents supported my decision to move back in with my dad to finish school. I got my Leaving Cert in 1993 and was happy that I qualified for the course I wanted at a university in Dublin,” says Linnet who studied at TCD.
DNG’s Majella Galvin states the listing is “budding with potential,” and suggests it may be upgraded (it’s pretty basic, with G BER but full of character, with side wings and separate roofed stone outbuilding) and suggests if the living area was inverted and the building opened up there may be views towards the bay.