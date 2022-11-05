Thistle do nicely, danke: Good life beckons in €450k wild West Cork farmstead with 34 acres

FANCY a get-away rural lifestyle, with land, near a thriving town and the sea and be prepared to roll up your sleeves on a home and farm?

Rear of house - utterly traditional

Well, you’ll be the second party to want to do this at Parkana,near Bantry, a spot with a charming backstory to this winsome renovation, one already 'lightly' touched up over time, but once more now up for sale before its starts to slip back again - given its age.

That ‘good life’ was the aim too of its last buyer, Hartmut Kuhnke, back in the depressed 1980s, when he came from Germany, having thrown up a previous job in an office, to savour the simplicity of life in wild West Cork and aiming to grow milk-thistle for medicinal purposes, before realising it was, after all, best for grazing sheep.

Hartmut bought an old, compact 1890s-built stone farmhouse on 34 acres (without so much as running water) after its previous owner had passed away; it was your classic do-er upper of the time.

One of Helmut's first tasks in the 1980s was to sink a well

Now that it’s for sale as he’s advanced in age, it presents a similar opportunity for a new buyer willing to take it to another level. It has clearly been much enjoyed for a care-free lifesyle, though attention has been paid to the vital components, such as roofs, keeping them in order, and keeping out the rain.

This ‘Parkana property potential’ is listed with estate agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin, who offers the house on an acre with old stone outbuildings, all surrounded by sheltering trees, or the balance of the land on its own, or the entire on 34 acres.

Ms Galvin guides all-in “from €450,000,” has it under early offer at over €400,000 and says there’s great interest both from local and from overseas.”

Interior just cleared out once more

Will history repeat itself?

Hartmut’s daughter, Linnet, says her dad left his office job in Germany, as a family man and when she was aged about ten years old, “to follow his dream of becoming a farmer. In Germany that means completing a formal apprenticeship program over several years, and with his qualification in his pocket, he started looking at options. Together with my mom he finally decided to look for a place in Ireland.

“West Cork has an excellent climate for farming and the land he found in Parkana was ideal, the fields slightly sloped with good drainage and great quality soil [he analysed samples at all the places he considered at the time],” she says, recalling “the place was absolutely charming, with the original buildings from 1890 still in place. But, it also meant a lot of work as there wasn’t even running water in the house back then.

Good roof

“When my dad first moved into the place, he worked on upgrading it bit by bit. He found a local builder to help him with the improvements and they ended up becoming lifelong friends. Over time, the old cottage turned into a home, and the rest of the family came over to visit every chance we got. Every time we were there, we saw the progress on the house and land.”

Hartmut became friends with the neighbouring farmers around Parkana (about five kms east of, and inland from Bantry town, off the N71 and near the rugby club, so it isn’t remote.)

“To this day, they have stories about the skinny German man who came over to their house with the big dictionary under his arm. They saw that he was serious about taking care of the land and they all helped each other out. Over the years they’ve been such a great support for us,” Linnet says.

Blue sky thinking: some of the land

The land had been used primarily to graze sheep, but Hartmut had ideas of having a milk-thistle farm (the plant can be eaten, seeds ground for a coffee substitute and has medical/pharmaceutical uses.

“There wasn’t a lot of information available at the time about this, so he went about testing and experimenting,” says Linnet.

“Unfortunately, he eventually had to abandon the idea of scaling up, because the natural chemicals in the plants weren’t good for small animals and birds when they consumed the seeds in larger quantities. So, the sheep got to stay on the fields instead!”

(Neighbours may have been relieved: each thistle plant can produce up to 6,000 seeds a year, easily spreading like dandelion seeds!)

If the stones could talk.....

When Linnet was 16, she had the chance to spend a year abroad to improve her English: while many students in Germany may do an international program, staying with an assigned family, she had a ready-made option....

“I thought I’d take the easy route by just moving in with my dad. When people told me to expect a culture shock, I scoffed a bit, because I’d been to Ireland before and thought I had it all handled. Needless to say, I was in for a surprise,” she admits.

Linnet was ‘sent’ to the local Catholic Ard Scoil Phobal and “I still have vivid memories of my first week there, sitting through classes without understanding a word, wearing a school uniform for the first time in my life and trying to figure out the social rules. It took a while and it wasn’t easy, but I learned to find my way around, got used to the local slang and found people to explain the lay of the land to me. My classmates quickly made me feel like I belonged to,” she acknowledges.

Outbuildings too

Father and daughter developed an easy routine in their daily life back at the simple Parkana homestead, years before mobile phones, social media, other distractions.

“When he picked me up from school we’d often go shopping together. It quickly turned out that of the two of us, I was the better cook. Our life back then was pretty simple, which suited me well. We never even had a TV in the house. We’d spend our nights sitting in the kitchen, drinking tea, listening to the radio and reading books. A couple of times a week, we’d go to visit friends to watch the 9 o’clock news together. On the weekends I got to meet up with friends.”

Front of house

Linnet’s year flew by, she returned to Germany but missed her life in Bantry “and thankfully my parents supported my decision to move back in with my dad to finish school. I got my Leaving Cert in 1993 and was happy that I qualified for the course I wanted at a university in Dublin,” says Linnet who studied at TCD.

Almost 30 years later, she says “there were a lot of people at the school that I’m still grateful to for the support I received.”

Hartmut continued to live in Parkana, until finally retiring back to Germany, but both Linnet’s parents returned frequently to spend summers - until the pandemic put a stop to their travels. The decision to sell has not been easy, very emotional for all the family.

“By now, my parents are too old to take care of it,” Linnet says.

Parkana life beckons

DNG’s Majella Galvin states the listing is “budding with potential,” and suggests it may be upgraded (it’s pretty basic, with G BER but full of character, with side wings and separate roofed stone outbuilding) and suggests if the living area was inverted and the building opened up there may be views towards the bay.

Poignantly, the vendors have told her, “Parkana has been such an important part of our lives. It’s a special place that was our home for such a long time that it’s hard to say goodbye. We hope that the next owner will be just as happy there as we were.”

VERDICT: Thistle do nicely, danke.