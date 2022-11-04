River Bandon in the frame of this architect-enhanced home after an RIAI 'Simon Open Door' consultation paid dividends

|
Kilmacsimon, River Bandon
|
€925,000
|
Size
|
219 sq m (2,357sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B3
THERE are a number of elements slugging it out for the distinction of best feature at Riverview, but the winner is surely its terrific relationship with the surrounding landscape, and a B3 BER.
The balcony is sheltered too, as it sits into the recess between the giant apex and the overhanging roof. And even though it’s about a metre off the ground, it’s safe as houses, thanks to a protective glass balustrade.
“I used to call it my old people’s bungalow because it was one of those rectangular, single-storey residences.
Ms Payne, who has Welsh connections, had the house for 20 years before she embarked on the project that would transform it.
Ms Sliney visited the sloping site and saw huge potential in the setting. At the time, the house was a series of small rooms, the garden was overrun and there were patio areas that never got the sun.
She added a new, single storey block at right angles to the original building, creating a T-shape, with bedrooms to the rear, and the main daytime accommodation in the new block. In essence, she re-oriented the house completely to welcome the views in and turned Riverview into a light filled, modern home with a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors.
The work began in 2017 and was completed in March 2019, but sadly for Ms Payne, she only got to enjoy her new home for a couple of years, as she passed away last July. Her cousin, Tim Williams, who invested in the project and helped her with the selection of a builder, said they liked the work of Patrick Dwyer of Knockleigh Construction, so he won the tender.
The look of the house is simple and attractive: a no-frills exterior to the rear and a cedar-clad block facing the river, topped by a zinc roof. The entrance porch leads into a hallway that links the two blocks. A tall picture window frames a garden view at the entry point. A left turn towards the main living accommodation opens up on a river vista through the giant apex at the gable end of a sunken lounge, down three steps from the kitchen.
The David Kiely fitted kitchen (Carrigaline), down three steps from the hallway, is under a mezzanine, from where there are more terrific views through the apex, as well as an upstairs room for relaxing and also for a home office, with a separate storage room. Two velux windows enhance the great light.
The second patio, which adjoins it and is at a lower level, can be accessed through doors off the lounge, a double-height room with vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning stove with exposed flue and a saturation of natural light.
Passive design principles, high insulation levels, air-tightness strategy and triple glazed windows ensure the B3-rated building is very energy efficient.
The guide price is €925,000.