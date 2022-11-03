House of the Week: This €575k Douglas semi-d is in good shape for a 60-year-old

THE last resale at the Endsleigh estate off Cork’s suburban Douglas Rd went €100,000 over its asking price just a year ago.

But, that’s unlikely to be repeated as another home here in the 1960-developed enclave comes to market.

Why? Well, one thing is the market is cooling down, with at least a slowdown in the rise of price inflation from the heady, frothy, pandemic-fuelled heights of the last two years, with agents across Cork City reporting both a cut in numbers turning up at viewings, and in bidders making offers.

That’s the bigger picture.

Rear view of 20 Endsleigh/Killeshin

The more local example at Endsleigh is that No 20 comes for sale with a €575,000 AMV, well above the €425,000 No 10 (also called Thika) launched at almost exactly a year ago: the Price Register shows Thika/No 10 selling pretty smartly, at a recorded €530,000, 25% above its AMV.

Thika/No 10 made €530,000, well over its €425,000 AMV

However, No 20, Killeshin, has its 2022 AMV put at a loftier €575,000, for several reasons, as well as the fact a certain price benchmark had just been set by Thika's fetching €530k.

First up, it’s slightly larger, as its garage has been converted into a home office to the front, with a utility/guest WC behind, off the wide kitchen/diner, so now its floor area is put at 151 sq m, versus the 127 sq m that Thika had.

No 20/Killeshin is more freshly-presented having had upgrades, a better kitchen, smarter decor, lovely hall parquet floor, and the like; you could move in pretty easily and change little or nothing, while No 10/Thika was in a more ‘original’ state, even if the BER on both is poor enough, an E1 in No 20’s case.

Rear reception at No 20

No 20 is in a quieter part of the cul-de-sac Endsleigh Estate, around to the back, furthest away from the traffic that might build up at the nearby Regina Mundi girls secondary school. The school has been in Endsleigh for as long as the estate itself, being founded in 1961 — the location also has the national schools Eglantine (girls) and St Anthony’s (boys) within a walk, as well as Douglas Community School.

Douglas village is also near, maybe five minutes on foot, so it’s for a combination of all these factors that it’s an ever-green popular location for families to put down roots (in nearby Tramore Lawn, a smaller four-bed detached, the G-BER-rated No 36, has come for sale via Moovingo, with a €540,000 AMV quoted online.)

No 20 Endsleigh Estate, aka Killeshin, has joint selling agents, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, and Jeremy Murphy, who saw through the sale of No 10/Thika a year ago: he might even get some of the same viewers from late 2021 turning up here, glad to see a place pretty much in walk-in order, one where more substantial changes can be made at a later date.

Main front reception room

The other half of this semi-d pairing already has been extended, with a single-story monopitch extension plus attic conversion, so viewers here might be quite engaged to see how they did what they did and how it turned out.

(The neighbour appears to show as a 2010 sale, one of 11 Endsleigh resales in a price range from €310,000 to €624,000, with four in the €500,000 league.)

Then, there’s another ‘Endsleigh’ just on the eastern/Douglas village side off the main Douglas Road, with older detached houses and resales even more rare in the 'older' Endsleigh Park — just two in the past 12 years, at €820,000 and €890,000, while over on the Well Road, 4 Greenbanks, a new-build, now shows as a €1.47m sale.

Greenbanks off the Well Road made €1.47m, above a €1.2m AMV

Back at 20 Endsleigh, the home has reception rooms front (with fireplace) and back, plus home office by the WC/utility in the former garage section, with 21’ wide kitchen/diner with garden access, and overhead are four bedrooms, two of them good-sized doubles, plus main family bathroom but with no en suite, typical enough of the early 1960s.

New owners might want at a minimum to open the back reception to a larger patio in the east aspected back garden with double doors or sliding doors in lieu of the picture window, or link the front and back reception rooms with bifold doors, or go up into the attic.

Or they might just move in and make themselves at

home?

VERDICT: In good shape for a 60-year-old.