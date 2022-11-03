House of the Week: This €575k Douglas semi-d is in good shape for a 60-year-old

|
Douglas, Cork City
|
€575,000
|
Size
|
151 sq m (1,615 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
E1
The more local example at Endsleigh is that No 20 comes for sale with a €575,000 AMV, well above the €425,000 No 10 (also called Thika) launched at almost exactly a year ago: the Price Register shows Thika/No 10 selling pretty smartly, at a recorded €530,000, 25% above its AMV.
However, No 20, Killeshin, has its 2022 AMV put at a loftier €575,000, for several reasons, as well as the fact a certain price benchmark had just been set by Thika's fetching €530k.
No 20 is in a quieter part of the cul-de-sac Endsleigh Estate, around to the back, furthest away from the traffic that might build up at the nearby Regina Mundi girls secondary school. The school has been in Endsleigh for as long as the estate itself, being founded in 1961 — the location also has the national schools Eglantine (girls) and St Anthony’s (boys) within a walk, as well as Douglas Community School.
No 20 Endsleigh Estate, aka Killeshin, has joint selling agents, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, and Jeremy Murphy, who saw through the sale of No 10/Thika a year ago: he might even get some of the same viewers from late 2021 turning up here, glad to see a place pretty much in walk-in order, one where more substantial changes can be made at a later date.
Back at 20 Endsleigh, the home has reception rooms front (with fireplace) and back, plus home office by the WC/utility in the former garage section, with 21’ wide kitchen/diner with garden access, and overhead are four bedrooms, two of them good-sized doubles, plus main family bathroom but with no en suite, typical enough of the early 1960s.