With a fanlight on its doorway and decorative moulding above its windows this semi-detached neo-Georgian property at No 1 Sirius Heights, Church Hill in Passage West looks a little different from the average modern three-bed semi-D.

Quoting a guide of €310,000, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald says the ceiling height is a bit above the norm for a three-bed semi-d as is the amount the living space on offer (104 sq m).

One of just two semi-detached properties in a development of 14, which is mostly made up of apartments, it’s a well-kept home which is still owned by the family who bought it new in 2005.

It’s in a mature and private development on a hill above the village and is just a short walk from shops and a short drive from the Cobh ferry, says Mr O’Grady.

At the front of the house there’s an oak-floored living room with a fireplace and a set of glass-panelled double doors which open in to a kitchen diner with modern units. Off the hallway there’s a guest WC and on the first floor there is a bathroom as well as three bedrooms including one en suite.

Ease of maintenance has been a priority in the gardens — the front area is paved for parking and the one at the rear has been paved for sitting out and has raised beds planted with shrubs and lavender.

VERDICT: A modern three-bed semi-d with a few old-world flourishes.

Midleton, Co Cork €325,000 Size 125 sq m Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

Young couples typically tend to find three-bed semi-ds more affordable than four-bed ones — but it seems feasible that their budget could stretch to the €325,000 which is being sought for this four-bed house at No 20 Cypress Circus, Broomfield in Midleton.

“At viewings, we are seeing a mix of first-time buyers and downsizers as well as trading-up families,’’ says James Colbert of Colbert & Co, pointing out that this is quite a sizable semi-d which has 125 sq m spread over three floors.

Built in 2005, it’s part of a circular-shaped development which overlooks a central green area and is located within a 20-minute walk from the town centre and the railway station.

At ground level, the house has a laminate living room with a fireplace as well as a modern tiled kitchen diner with pale grey kitchen units. In the hallway, under the stairs, there’s a guest WC while the first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite.

The top floor has an additional two bedrooms — one at front and one at the rear.

Out front, there’s a parking area with space for two cars, while the east-facing garden at the rear has a patio for sitting out as well as a lawn and a shed.

“It’s well presented and spacious and is located in a desirable residential area convenient to shops, schools, and amenities and within close proximity of the N25,’’ says Mr Colbert, noting that high-speed fibre optic broadband is available in the area.

VERDICT: The fourth bedroom could come in very handy for a young couple as a home office or for storage.

Killeagh, Co Cork €275,000 Size 93 sq m ( 1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms BER C3

The half-acre site, the views of the East Cork countryside, and the well-maintained interior of this three-bed bungalow at mount Uniacke near Killeagh, could prove tempting to an urban dweller looking for a first home.

According to Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties the newly decorated 2000-built home oozes potential. Located 9km from Killeagh village and 13km from Youghal, it’s a 93 sq m property with a guide of €275,000.

It has a sitting room, a kitchen/diner and a utility room as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: A well-minded bungalow in the country with a large garden, it’s just a 20-minute drive from Youghal beach.

Old Youghal Road, Cork City €220,000 Size 54 sq m (581 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

THE attractions of No 14 Centenary Row on Old Youghal Road include an affordable guide of €220,000 and the fact that it’s within a 20-minute walk from the city centre.

Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin & Gosling expects the recently repainted two-bed mid-terrace house to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors. “It’s in good order and has gas heating, double glazing and a kitchen extension.’’

It has a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom

VERDICT: Small but affordable and central