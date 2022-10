A Victorian terraced property on a Viking street in Stoneybatter, No 32 Ivar Street has been given a thoughtful 21st-century upgrade.

A two-bed, end-of-terrace redbrick house, it has in the last 10 years been fitted with a kitchen extension with full-height glass windows as well as a modern concrete staircase.

Upgrading the energy rating to a B3 with new windows and heating, the owners reordered the layout, exposed some brickwork and redecorated. They also put a table on the flat roof above the extension so they could sit out and look across the city rooftops.

Quoting a guide of €500,000, Elizabeth Ryan of Sherry FitzGerald says that the attractions of the property include its stylishly decorated accommodation as well as its “cool location” close to shops, bars, delis, and restaurants.

“It’s just a couple of minutes walk from Stoneybatter while Smithfield and the Phoenix Park are within a 10-minute walk,” says Ms Ryan noting that the city centre is just a pleasant (two-kilometre) stroll away.

Offering 82 sq m of living space the property has an open plan kitchen /dining/ living space with a stove and a redbrick feature wall at the front and blue fitted units at the rear.

A large set of sliding doors open out onto a courtyard garden.

The first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one with a large window offering access to the rooftop above the kitchen.

VERDICT: Appealing both because of its décor and its location.

Nenagh, Co Tipperary €450,000 Size 255 sq m (2,745 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER C1

City dwellers living in confined spaces with small gardens probably dream about having all the space that’s on offer at this five-bed, detached house at Ballyanny near Nenagh in Tipperary.

Built in 2004, it’s a 255 sq m property on a half-acre site with a guide of €450,000.

William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot says it’s been finished to an impressive standard by owners who focused on making it a family-friendly home.

Attractively designed with a Georgian style entrance with a fanlight, the house has an extra-large kitchen/ diner with country style units, an Aga range, and a central island. There’s also an oak flooring living room as well as a study, a utility room, a laundry room/ play room, and a ground floor shower room.

Upstairs there’s a bathroom and five bedrooms including two with en suites.

The lawned gardens which surround the house are enclosed by mature trees and have space for patios and play areas.

Located at Ballyanny Upper, the house is 4km from Nenagh town and 7km from Dromineer village on Lough Derg. “It’s just a 40 km commute from Limerick city,” reveals Mr Talbot.

He says people who have expressed an interest in it already have included returning emigrants, relocators and trading up buyers and a few who like the idea of living in the country and commuting to the city a few days a week.

VERDICT: Much more substantial for a €450,000 guide than anything you would find in a city.

Tuosist, Co Kerry €495,000 Size 179 sq m (1,930 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

Positioned to allow its occupants enjoy the best possible views of Kenmare Bay and of the McGillycuddy Reeks on the peninsula across from it, this bungalow near Tuosist could — although it’s nearly November — make some people’s thoughts turn to summer holidays.

“The views of the sea and the mountains are spectacular,” says auctioneer Patrick Connor-Scarteen who has organised an open viewing this Bank Holiday weekend to cater for the holiday home hunters and relocators who want to see it.

Built in the 1990s, the four-bed, detached bungalow was upgraded in 2011 with a sunroom and a decked patio which provided the owners with all-season options to sit and admire their views.

A modern, well-maintained property on an elevated site, it has more than half an acre of lawned and landscaped gardens with several patios and a vegetable patch.

At one side, the property has an open plan kitchen/ dining/ living space with painted yellow kitchen units and a large window on the seaward side. There’s also a formal dining room lined with bookshelves which opens into a sunroom where the views of the sea and mountains are framed by a long window.

There’s also a utility room and, on the other side of the bungalow, four bedrooms including three with en suites and two with views of Kenmare Bay.

Guiding at €495,000 the property is located at Tragalee, 21 km from Kenmare and 2.6 km from Killmackillogue Pier.

VERDICT: Has views that can be appreciated in any season.

Glengarriff, West Cork €595,000 Size 130 sq m (1,400 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms BER B3

Tucked away unseen amidst the oak woodlands of Glengarriff, is a stone-faced, two-storey house which has, for obvious reasons, been called Eden by its owners.

“It’s a magical, woodland retreat which provides privacy and tranquillity within a short stroll of the village,” says Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates, explaining that the River Glengarriff runs along the wooded 1.25-acre site.

On the market with an asking price of €595,000, the 20-year-old, three-bed property has 1,400 sq ft of living space and a good B3 energy rating. Accommodation in the well-cared-for, owner-occupied property includes a sunroom, a kitchen, a utility room, and a large lounge/dining room with a stone fireplace. The upper level has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

Mr Harrington says that the woodland setting — in an area where no further development can take place — is special.

Located at Shrone, Eden is just 300 metres from the centre of the village and is within easy reach of Blue Pool harbour which offers ferry trips to Garnish Island. Mr Harrington says that instead of going to the Blue Pool by road, an owner could take a boat along the river to get there.

The seaside village of Glengarriff, surrounded by woodland and sheltered by the Caha Mounts has, since Victorian times, been popular with holidaymakers.

The expectation now is that viewers for Eden will include buyers with young families who want to work remotely as well as older buyers making retirement plans.

VERDICT: A woodland haven.