Orient 'expression' in chock-a-block €425k Rochestown home

THERE’S a touch of the exotic and foreign cultures to 24 Manor Orchard, a four-bed semi-detached dormer-style home for sale in a very “Cork” location, Rochestown’s Thornbury.

Living room

The occupants of the 1,335 sq ft home have travelled and lived overseas, in the Orient or Far East, going on the home’s presentation; it’s chock-a-block with ornate and carved furniture, lighting, decor — the works, it’s like a busy bazaar only taken further east, and its owners must be ready to trade up for more space

Dining room

If the full-to-the-brim garage hasn’t got what you are looking for, maybe a rummage in the attic will reveal some treasure or knick-knack, as that’s full too.

Happy landings

So are some of the rooms, in fact... if it ever made RTÉ’s Home Rescue series, it would reveal stuff like no other Irish home.

It’s for sale with estate agent Michael Downey, who guides the visually engaging home at €425,000, and he stresses the location — in at the end of a cul de sac section in the Manor Orchard section of McInerney-built Thornbury, as well as its south facing rear garden aspect with mature gardens backed up by dozens of plants and shrubs in pots, plus its very good overall condition.

Rear garden: lot of plants and pots

VERDICT: If you are tired of seeing former investment properties looking soulless in online sale listings, well, this is an antidote, available with vacant possession.