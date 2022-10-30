Orient 'expression' in chock-a-block €425k Rochestown home

Busy and well-filled No 24 Manor Orchard could bring a hint of the exotic to a show like RTE'S Home Rescue
Orient 'expression' in chock-a-block €425k Rochestown home

What's behind the door of 24 Manor Orchard? Roll up, and roll up the shutter garage door too for a look-see

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 12:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

Rochestown, Cork

€425,000

Size

125 sq m (1,335 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

D1

THERE’S a touch of the exotic and foreign cultures to 24 Manor Orchard, a four-bed semi-detached dormer-style home for sale in a very “Cork” location, Rochestown’s Thornbury.

Living room
Living room

The occupants of the 1,335 sq ft home have travelled and lived overseas, in the Orient or Far East, going on the home’s presentation; it’s chock-a-block with ornate and carved furniture, lighting, decor — the works, it’s like a busy bazaar only taken further east, and its owners must be ready to trade up for more space

Dining room
Dining room

.

If the full-to-the-brim garage hasn’t got what you are looking for, maybe a rummage in the attic will reveal some treasure or knick-knack, as that’s full too.

Happy landings
Happy landings

So are some of the rooms, in fact... if it ever made RTÉ’s Home Rescue series, it would reveal stuff like no other Irish home.

It’s for sale with estate agent Michael Downey, who guides the visually engaging home at €425,000, and he stresses the location — in at the end of a cul de sac section in the Manor Orchard section of McInerney-built Thornbury, as well as its south facing rear garden aspect with mature gardens backed up by dozens of plants and shrubs in pots, plus its very good overall condition.

Rear garden: lot of plants and pots
Rear garden: lot of plants and pots

VERDICT: If you are tired of seeing former investment properties looking soulless in online sale listings, well, this is an antidote, available with vacant possession.

More in this section

A coastal dormer for €1.65m designed by a US-based architect who's never been to Ireland A coastal dormer for €1.65m designed by a US-based architect who's never been to Ireland
Pretty as a picture in Castletroy as artist's touch shines through  Pretty as a picture in Castletroy as artist's touch shines through 
A cosy and coastal Cork chalet for €280,000 A cosy and coastal Cork chalet for €280,000
Orient 'expression' in chock-a-block €425k Rochestown home

City to County: Four three-bed homes from across Munster for less than €400,000

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.247 s