Why is this Ballinlough Cork semi-d priced at over €500?

THERE’S been a good deal done at 65 Beechwood Park in Cork’s Ballinlough, and that’s

reflected in its asking price — it’s one of the few semi-ds in the wider catchment to be priced in excess of €500,000 on launch.

Rear view of 65 Beechwood showing attic dormer

The mid 20th century family home has an attic room converted with perky dormer window to the rear, and a side extension gives the option of a fourth or fifth bedroom, with an adjoining well-finished shower/wetroom.

The property’s original detached garage is to the rear also, with scope to enhance it as a garden room, play room or yet another home office option.

Selling agents Ann O’Mahony and Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald guide at €510,00. It’s already under offer at €495,000, and they say it’s in excellent order, inside and outside.

Good reception with bay window

It has had exterior insulation or cladding added, rendered over and painted and inside it’s all freshly painted up also, so the agents say it can be a walk-in job for its next occupants if they don’t want to do much more than change floor coverings, bring furniture and add their own personal touches.

It’s already got central heating and double glazing and the BER is a pretty decent C2 also.

West-facing No 65 has interconnecting reception rooms, front and back with sliding doors and each with tiled fireplaces; there’s a well-kept kitchen/breakfast room and a timber-floored hall with carpeted stairs.

Two of the bedrooms above are doubles, each with a full wall of built-ins and central mirrors which will hold masses of belongings.

A new owner may choose to paint them (and the built-ins in the back downstairs reception room, possibly too?) or leave them in their varnished state as a matter of taste.

Ground floor shower/wetroom

Both bathrooms are fresh and well-tiled (the ground floor one’s particularly good for the age of the home), with permanent stair access to the second-floor attic room.

VERDICT: At a time of costly building upgrades, a lot of the heavy lifting has been done at 65 Beechwood, on a quiet road in the suburban Ballinlough nexus near parks, schools, sports clubs, and facilities, shops, and services.