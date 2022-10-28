Why is this Ballinlough Cork semi-d priced at over €500?

|
Ballinlough, Cork City
|
€510,000
|
Size
|
121 sq m (1,295 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3-5
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
The mid 20th century family home has an attic room converted with perky dormer window to the rear, and a side extension gives the option of a fourth or fifth bedroom, with an adjoining well-finished shower/wetroom.
Selling agents Ann O’Mahony and Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald guide at €510,00. It’s already under offer at €495,000, and they say it’s in excellent order, inside and outside.
West-facing No 65 has interconnecting reception rooms, front and back with sliding doors and each with tiled fireplaces; there’s a well-kept kitchen/breakfast room and a timber-floored hall with carpeted stairs.