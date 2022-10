THERE’S an unusual look to these Pembroke Wood homes from the kerbside as the garage is incorporated at ground level, but it makes for quite an interesting internal layout.

Inside the front door, stairs take you up to the first-floor living area where the kitchen diner is to the rear. French doors open directly from the kitchen onto the south-facing rear garden which has been nicely landscaped and includes a patio.

More steps take you from the dining area to a large, front-facing living room with a balcony off it.

“You can see the harbour from the balcony and it’s unusual to have a view like that from an estate house,” says selling agent Jeremy Murphy who is guiding 165 sq m 28 Hillcrest, Pembroke Wood at €435,000, having sold an identical house in the Passage West development earlier this year for €440,000 (not yet on the Property Price Register).

Built in 2004, detached No 28 has been home to the same family since, but they are now relocating. Mr Murphy describes No 28 as “a cracker” with a well-kept, private rear garden.

“It’s deceptively spacious, with accommodation over three levels”, he says, adding that it’s in a quiet cul-de-sac, on an elevated site above the entrance to the harbour town.

VERDICT: Nice deviation from the standard family home with the bonus of water views. Would suit traders-up or well-heeled first-time buyers.