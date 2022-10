Homes around the coast became hot property during the pandemic as remote working took hold and modest holiday boltholes sold for eye-watering prices.

In Guileen, a restored famine cottage that went on the market for €355,000 sold for €480,000. Known as The Anchorage, it was the talk of the East Cork village.

Now it’s the turn of a near neighbour to test the waters. The Mall is a good bit smaller than The Anchorage and not quite as far out on the headland, but it still has stunning views from its clifftop perch. It’s a lot more affordable too, as James Colbert of Colbert & Co brings it to market with a guide of €280,000.

It’s been in the same family for two generations and the most recent inhabitants — the daughter of the original owners and her husband — have put a good bit into it, including re-wiring, re-plumbing, fitting a proper roof, upgrading the kitchen and improving the floors. For many years, it was a holiday home, but in 2014, the couple relocated there full-time.

“Our kids grew up there, they were like water babies, swimming, going out in a little boat — those are my favourite memories,” the man of the house says.

The ground-floor layout is open plan, with unspoilt sea views thanks to wrap-around glazing in the open plan kitchen/dining/living area. There are two ground-floor bedrooms too, one of which is currently used as a utility (the kids have grown up and moved on) but as Mr Colbert points out, the large, converted attic space could be used as a utility and the ground-floor bedroom reinstated.

The Mall does better than some of its neighbours out front, as it has room for a fine patio, whereas other homes are quite close to a public walkway. An added bonus is that the house has a right of way to the rear, leading to a road, paving the way to create your own driveway, in a village where parking is at a premium.

The current owners had planned to do so and also planned to build a bridge to the first-floor level, but circumstances changed and they are now selling.

Guileen is a five-minute drive from Whitegate (the nearest shop) but has a pub in the village, the Guileen Arms.

VERDICT: Cosy and coastal, stunning views, and a minute from the beach.