A coastal dormer for €1.65m designed by a US-based architect who's never been to Ireland

|
Sandycove, Kinsale
|
€1.65 million
|
Size
|
371 sq m (4,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4 +1
|
Bathrooms
|
4 +1
|
BER
|
B3
It was designed and built 20 years ago by a couple from America who’d lived and worked in various places around the world — including in Hawaii — as a sort of retirement home when they fell for Kinsale after a month-long home hunting tour of the country. (He has Kerry roots, hers are English, and they first came in 1972), and they were early adapters to the possibility of remote working.
He was then aged 18, and embraced science, engineering, computing, and software development: he and his wife who worked in education also stayed ahead of the curve when it came to designing and building their Irish home, Pau Hana in the early 2000s.
They learned home comforts from wide experience, from the heat in Hawaii and southern California to the chilling winter cold in the US mid-west and say their home state of Minnesota can get snow in 11 months of the year: Kinsale was always going to be benign, by comparison ( just in case, they have a 63-amp generator should there be a power cut or other energy hiccups).
Now that it’s up for sale, maybe this is his chance to travel, or to at least review it online as it gets a push on the web; auctioneer Michael O’Donovan of Savills, Cork, guides the sympathetic cluster on 1.2 landscaped acres at €1.65m as his vendors prepare to relocate back to the US having loved their almost two decades this side of the Atlantic.
The couple says Bill Michel amassed a small library of literature on Irish design, visited them at their then-home in the US and later presented them with the design exactly as the house subsequently turned out. “We didn’t change a single thing,” they remark on what seems to have been an entirely happy partnership.
Roofs are all natural slate, neat fascias and soffits are in hardwoods, and windows are double-glazed and well maintained from Rationel, while timbers also feature heavily internally. Lots of the furniture is classic US Stickley-style arts and crafts.
A sturdy rack hangs over the kitchen holding more (orange) Le Creuset pots and pans than you’d see in a Brown Thomas catalogue. More of the even bulkier dishes — big enough to casserole a Thanksgiving turkey — are out in the garage as packing-up time comes around. It’s all set up for serious cooking, with pull-out Sub-Zero drawer fridges; integrated Miele appliances including a coffee maker; an Aga range converted to electricity, Quooker taps and apart from the range of units in oak, there’s also an open-shelf pantry to the side for easy storage and retrieval of ingredients.
Separately, there’s a large utility/laundry, masses of storage cupboards on both levels, there’s a Beam central vacuum with motor out in the detached garage (where there are also back-up appliances and the 63-amp generator) and the main living area/house core is airy, with 20 ft-high ceilings, cosily warm, where an enormous stone chimney breast hosts a large Charnwood stove.
A mezzanine links the two first floor wings, with a large bedroom on one side up here and with a huge office set up for three or four work stations by dormer windows, but easily converted back to two bedrooms with architect’s drawings done up to this end.
At ground level, the layout is good for owners and families of all ages, with two en suite ground-floor bedrooms on the western side and one very large main bedroom at the other, with dressing room and en suite bathroom where the piece de resistance is a tall, step-up, step-down and then sit-down Japanese-style bath with huge capacity (just as well the water supply is from a private well here, in case water charges even comeback into play the site)
About half of the site is left a wildflower meadow, with second/separate access from a small country cul de sac boreen leading down to the old Courtaparteen graveyard and church ruin by the water’s edge, overlooking reefs of rock, and over towards the mouth of the entrance to Sandycove with Sovereign rocks by Oysterhaven further off. This could in time provide space for another structure, or perhaps a stable.
Location is to the west of pretty Sandycove, about four miles from Kinsale town centre, and the road from Sandycove can lead on out towards Ballinspittle and the Old Head of Kinsale, a magnet for some of the world’s richest golf-playing types. Kinsale is also attractive for sailors and diners, with Cork Airport a c a half an hour’s commute from Courtaparteen.