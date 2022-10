This Carrigaline home has only ever had one set of owners and they are the people who built it in 1996. It’s easy to see why they haven’t been tempted to move while rearing their family.

Who wouldn’t want to stay put after putting so much effort in - they added a sunroom in 2004 that juts out into the beautifully landscaped, south-facing, private rear garden and then replaced all its glass two years ago with high-efficiency glazing.

In 2006, they built a two-storey extension, adding two bedrooms, one on the ground floor and one overhead.

No 1 Fernlea, Kilnaglery, is a contemporary detached four-bed, in a cul-de-sac off Church Hill, as you head out of Carrigaline in the direction of Minane Bridge. It’s a roomy home — 224 sq m — with “great flow” to the layout, says selling agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald who has a guide price of €650,000 on No 1.

Downstairs is largely open plan between kitchen/dining/sunroom and one of two living rooms. The sunroom in turn leads into the back garden.

One of the two bedrooms added is the main bedroom, with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, and an upstairs bedroom has the same features.

To the front is a large driveway and to the side, a detached garage, and tucked away in the back garden is a self-contained unit consisting of three separate areas, which could be a home office/gym/granny flat.

VERDICT: A turnkey family home with plenty of accommodation and garden space. Short walk from Main Street, Carrigaline.