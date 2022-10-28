Apartment 21 The Sherkin comes of age hitting the right notes (all €550k of them) in Cork this  Jazz Bank Holiday weekend

THE site on which this angular apartment block, The Sherkin, stands on, is sort of hallowed ground in Cork musical terms — it’s where the old Jurys Hotel reigned, where a very large marquee for thousands of revelers was erected each year in the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Pictured at the opening of the brand new Jurys Cork Hotel (now River Lee hotel) in 2006 on were the Roaring Forties Jazz Band and General Manager Fergal Somers. Pic Daragh Mac Sweeney/Provision

Now, though, with the passage of time, it’s the River Lee and not rivers of the festival’s former sponsors Guinness, that runs darkly in front of the edgily designed block. Here, a top-floor two-bed comes to market this week at a price level just a little above the price paid in 2020 for the crowning glory penthouse neighbour which fetched a cool €1m.

No 21, a two-bed of over 900 sq ft, is guided at €550,000 by Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) — he got the top price of €1m in 2020 for the larger, three-bedroom and even higher-end penthouse No 19 two years ago, to a relocating Munster buyer.

That unit, No 19, had over 2,000 sq ft, three balconies — and a baby grand piano in the “pointy bit” of the Henry J Lyons Architects-designed block next to the River Lee Hotel.

Gone to pot: Freddie Duffy of the Jazz Freaks playing the tea pot at Jurys Hotel in 2002. Picture Maurice O'Mahony

The hotel’s the successor to Jurys Hotel of old (and, for those really old heads, the former Intercontinental Hotel) which previously reigned on this site between Cork City centre and the gates of University College Cork.

The entire site was acquired in the mid-2000s by O’Callaghan Properties, which developed the €40m hotel on the western side and several blocks of apartments on the city side (The Skellig, The Fastnet, the Sherkin, The Blaskets, The Garnish), with the last block now being finished off.

Units in that block are being pitched to the cost-rental sector, a relief for some fortunate renters given rents for two-beds at Lancaster Quay’s Fastnet and Sherkin blocks can range up to and over €1,800 per month.

Here at the Lisney-listed No 21, it’s being sold for a private owner-occupier who has been here from day one, having bought in 2008, and who’s now making a lifestyle move west of the city.

Hip? well, 21 The Sherkin's off-square

In contrast, it’s really going to suit another person who only wants the best of city and urban life, Leeside.

While the actual River Lee is 50m from The Sherkin, the views to the south from No 21 are lovely and leafy, looking south over mature trees to St Aloysius Girls’ Secondary School grounds and its tennis courts.

Light and bright

More distinctly, there are views of the 1700s-built Church of Ireland Bishop’s Palace, on its acres of private gardens off Bishop Street facing St Fin Barre’s Cathedral and which is also in the viewing frame of No 21.

Internally, this is a two-bed with one en suite bedroom (shower room) plus a main bathroom with wood-trimmed bath for bedroom no 2.

Main bathroom with wood trim

There’s a linked kitchen/diner and living space, off-square, with large and attractive windows and there’s access by the living area via a single door to a sit-out balcony, with westerly aspect.

Overall, condition is tip-top, and having just also sold No 11 (a three-bed) for €680,000, estate agent Trevor O’Sullivan (aka The Sher-king?) says the 2007/2008 development by O’Callaghan Properties, done around the same time as Opera Lane, “provided the type of high-end apartment living the city lacked.

Designed by Henry J Lyons architects to offer not just living space but a whole lifestyle, it was fitted out to impress, and this apartment is finished to an exceptional standard throughout.”

Get thee to an island....

No 21 comes with a reserved basement-level car parking space; there are annual management fees of €2,100 per annum, and University College Cork is 500m away while the city’s Grand Parade is just a boulevard away in the opposite direction.

VERDICT: City living, and all that... Jazz.