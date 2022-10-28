Apartment 21 The Sherkin comes of age hitting the right notes (all €550k of them) in Cork this  Jazz Bank Holiday weekend

|
Cork City
|
€550,000
|
Size
|
86 sq m (930 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B2
Now, though, with the passage of time, it’s the River Lee and not rivers of the festival’s former sponsors Guinness, that runs darkly in front of the edgily designed block. Here, a top-floor two-bed comes to market this week at a price level just a little above the price paid in 2020 for the crowning glory penthouse neighbour which fetched a cool €1m.
That unit, No 19, had over 2,000 sq ft, three balconies — and a baby grand piano in the “pointy bit” of the Henry J Lyons Architects-designed block next to the River Lee Hotel.
The hotel’s the successor to Jurys Hotel of old (and, for those really old heads, the former Intercontinental Hotel) which previously reigned on this site between Cork City centre and the gates of University College Cork.
In contrast, it’s really going to suit another person who only wants the best of city and urban life, Leeside.
While the actual River Lee is 50m from The Sherkin, the views to the south from No 21 are lovely and leafy, looking south over mature trees to St Aloysius Girls’ Secondary School grounds and its tennis courts.
More distinctly, there are views of the 1700s-built Church of Ireland Bishop’s Palace, on its acres of private gardens off Bishop Street facing St Fin Barre’s Cathedral and which is also in the viewing frame of No 21.
There’s a linked kitchen/diner and living space, off-square, with large and attractive windows and there’s access by the living area via a single door to a sit-out balcony, with westerly aspect.
Designed by Henry J Lyons architects to offer not just living space but a whole lifestyle, it was fitted out to impress, and this apartment is finished to an exceptional standard throughout.”