City to County: Four three-bed homes from across Munster for less than €400,000

|
Templenoe, Co Kerry
|
€375,000
|
Size
|
170 sq m (1,830 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C1
Its Ring of Kerry location is probably the key attraction for St Anthony’s at Templenoe near Kenmare, but prospective buyers will also appreciate the privacy offered by the triangular shaped site that surrounds the detached dormer bungalow.
An attractive stone-faced property with an attached sunroom, it sits in the centre of 1.24 acres, bounded on all three sides by mature trees.
Although it’s located just a five-minute walk from Cos Strand on the shores of Kenmare Bay, it doesn’t, due to the surrounding woodland, have sea views. But scenic views of the bay and the Beara mountains can be appreciated from Cos Strand, a tidal bay which is popular with swimmers and strollers.
Guiding the 2004-built three-bed property at €375,000, John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly says it’s spacious (170 sq m) and modern but may need some redecoration.“ It’s located in a quiet rural area 8 km west of Kenmare town – 1.5km from the Ring of Kerry Golf Course and 2.5 km from Templenoe Pier.”
Accommodation includes an huge open plan kitchen/dining/living space, a sunroom and a utility room as well as three en suite bedrooms including one on the ground floor.
The gardens have mature lawns and trees and a long driveway.
Mr Daly says that the property has been owner-occupied but could, because of its proximity to Kenmare Bay and town, attract holiday home buyers as well as relocators and locals.
: Coastal properties in the Kenmare area tend to be very popular.
|
Union Hall, West Cork
|
€375,000
|
Size
|
121 sq m (1,300sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C1
In the picturesque West Cork fishing village of Union Hall, No 3 Páirc Na Fána has the space and also the comfort level to appeal to both holiday home hunters and buyers who want live near the sea.
So says Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy auctioneer who is seeking offers of €375,000 for the 121 sq m three-bed end of terrace house.
“It was built in 2007 to a high standard with an oak fitted kitchen with granite worktops, built-in bookshelves and bedroom units and has a C1 BER,’’ he reveals.
Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen-diner, a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en suite bedroom.
Overlooking a central courtyard at the front, it has a long, low-maintenance gravelled garden at the rear.
Located within a short walk from the waterfront in Union Hall, the property is close to local pubs and amenities.
It is 10km from Skibbereen and 12km from Rosscarbery.
Páirc Na Fána is a mixed development with 44 units which includes some new builds sold last year.
There has been just one sale so far in the development this year – No 4, a detached house sold for €485,000 in July, well above its €350,000 guide.
Mr Carmody says that the development is equally popular with owner-occupiers and holiday home owners “It’s in one of themost sought-after locations on the West Cork coastline.’’
: There’s always a good demand for West Cork coastal homes.
|
North Circular Rd, Limerick
|
€345,000
|
Size
|
107 sq m ( 1,152 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
|
Clonlea Power, Co Waterford
|
€349,000
|
Size
|
192 sq m (2,066 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C2
From the front, this three-bed property at Clonea Power near Carrick-on-Suir resembles a modest traditional cottage, but at the rear, it reveals itself to be a highly glazed split-level modern house, with a wraparound balcony.