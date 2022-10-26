City to County: Four three-bed homes from across Munster for less than €400,000

Its Ring of Kerry location is probably the key attraction for St Anthony’s at Templenoe near Kenmare, but prospective buyers will also appreciate the privacy offered by the triangular shaped site that surrounds the detached dormer bungalow.

An attractive stone-faced property with an attached sunroom, it sits in the centre of 1.24 acres, bounded on all three sides by mature trees.

Although it’s located just a five-minute walk from Cos Strand on the shores of Kenmare Bay, it doesn’t, due to the surrounding woodland, have sea views. But scenic views of the bay and the Beara mountains can be appreciated from Cos Strand, a tidal bay which is popular with swimmers and strollers.

Guiding the 2004-built three-bed property at €375,000, John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly says it’s spacious (170 sq m) and modern but may need some redecoration.“ It’s located in a quiet rural area 8 km west of Kenmare town – 1.5km from the Ring of Kerry Golf Course and 2.5 km from Templenoe Pier.”

Accommodation includes an huge open plan kitchen/dining/living space, a sunroom and a utility room as well as three en suite bedrooms including one on the ground floor.

The gardens have mature lawns and trees and a long driveway.

Mr Daly says that the property has been owner-occupied but could, because of its proximity to Kenmare Bay and town, attract holiday home buyers as well as relocators and locals.

VERDICT: Coastal properties in the Kenmare area tend to be very popular.

Union Hall, West Cork €375,000 Size 121 sq m (1,300sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

In the picturesque West Cork fishing village of Union Hall, No 3 Páirc Na Fána has the space and also the comfort level to appeal to both holiday home hunters and buyers who want live near the sea.

So says Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy auctioneer who is seeking offers of €375,000 for the 121 sq m three-bed end of terrace house.

“It was built in 2007 to a high standard with an oak fitted kitchen with granite worktops, built-in bookshelves and bedroom units and has a C1 BER,’’ he reveals.

Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen-diner, a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en suite bedroom.

Overlooking a central courtyard at the front, it has a long, low-maintenance gravelled garden at the rear.

Located within a short walk from the waterfront in Union Hall, the property is close to local pubs and amenities.

It is 10km from Skibbereen and 12km from Rosscarbery.

Páirc Na Fána is a mixed development with 44 units which includes some new builds sold last year.

There has been just one sale so far in the development this year – No 4, a detached house sold for €485,000 in July, well above its €350,000 guide.

Mr Carmody says that the development is equally popular with owner-occupiers and holiday home owners “It’s in one of themost sought-after locations on the West Cork coastline.’’

VERDICT: There’s always a good demand for West Cork coastal homes.

North Circular Rd, Limerick €345,000 Size 107 sq m ( 1,152 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

Few properties on the market in Limerick at present are as historic or unusual as The Coach House on North Circular Road.

It’s historic because it was built in the 1860s by Quaker corn merchants the Alexander brothers, and unusual because it originally had space for horses and coaches downstairs and a school for the children of local workers upstairs.

The detached property also stands out due to its Tudor-style appearance and thick stone walls and because of the large stained-glass depiction of Grace O’Malley in the living room.

Another unique and unusual feature is embedded in the wall above the fireplace. “This was the foundation stone of the Bishops Quay Mill, which was rescued after the building was demolished in the 1960s,” reveals Brenda Mulcahy of Sherry FitzGerald.

Converted from a coach house into a three-bed house in the 1970s, it was upgraded in 2003 with double glazing and insulation. More recently its architect owner modernised the bathroom, upgraded the gas central heating, and fitted a stove.

Quoting a guide of €345,000, Ms Mulcahy says The Coach House has charm, character, and style and that its location on North Circular Road is arguably one of the most sought-after in the city.

There’s 107 sq m of accommodation including a living room, a kitchen/breakfast room and a guest WC, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: The size, the courtyard garden and the location could make this look very attractive to a downsizer.

Clonlea Power, Co Waterford €349,000 Size 192 sq m (2,066 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 4 BER C2

From the front, this three-bed property at Clonea Power near Carrick-on-Suir resembles a modest traditional cottage, but at the rear, it reveals itself to be a highly glazed split-level modern house, with a wraparound balcony.

Appreciating the scenic hills and woodlands surrounding their one-acre site, the owners built it so that it had large windows at the back, to enjoy the views.

They also put the main living areas on the upper level for the very same reason.

“It’s a beautiful family home with 192 sq m of well laid out living space, and scenic views of hills, woodland, and the grounds of Curraghmore Estate, owned by Lord Waterford,” reveals Maria Clifford of Liberty Blue auctioneers.

Rooms with access to the balcony at the rear include the kitchen-diner and a large living room, which boasts a stove and double doors.

There’s also a family room, a bathroom and, down a set of steps, a sunroom.

The lower level has a utility room, as well as three en suite bedrooms.

Sheltered by trees at one side, the house has an expanse of lawned gardens, and also features a gravelled patio and decking at the rear.

Listed with a guide of €349,000, the 2003-built property is located at Whitestown, 21 km from Waterford city, 10 from Kilmacthomas, and 12 km from Carrick-on- Suir.

VERDICT: Will appeal to a city buyer willing to commute, in search of space and scenery