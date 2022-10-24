Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300,000

Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Midleton, Ballintemple, Ballyvolane and Jacob's Island
Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 10:53
Trish Dromey

Ballintemple, Cork City

€315,000

Size

78 sq m ( 840 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

C2

The vendors of No 8 Churchyard Lane in Ballintemple have turned their small-two bed cottage into a cosy and pretty home.

Treble-glazed at the front and double-glazed at the back, it’s an attractively upgraded 78 sq m property that selling agents Behan, Irwin and Gosling have recently listed with a guide of €315,000. 

"The location in Ballintemple is superb," says auctioneer Cearbhall Behan, noting that nearby amenities include pubs, a post office and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as well as a stop for the 202 bus.

Dating from the 1940s, the mid-terrace cottage was bought and renovated by current owners around 15 years ago. “Three years ago they modified the ground-floor extension at the rear and put in a modern kitchen and a modern bathroom," says Mr Behan, adding that the upgrade also involved an upstairs skylight.

In the west-facing garden at the rear, the owners created a pleasant outside sitting space which has patterned tiles and decking, as well as play equipment for the kids.

At the front of the house there’s a sitting room with a stove, and at the rear a tiled kitchen with cream high-gloss units. The walls of the ground-floor bathroom have, like all the rooms in the house, been hung with colourful artwork and pictures.

The upstairs has two small bedrooms, an en suite WC, a walk-in wardrobe, and a small office.

VERDICT: The C2 BER, good for a property of its age, should help make it cosy.

Midleton, Co Cork

€285,000

Size

102 sq m ( 1,100 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

C2

This three-bed mid-terrace house at 14 Old Dairy, Ballinacurra, Midleton, could look very attractive to a buyer who spent Covid lockdowns in an apartment wishing for more space and a garden.

That’s according to Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties who believes that first-time buyers — especially those in Cork City — will see the 1,100 sq ft property with its €285,000 guide as offering good value for money.

“Owner-occupied and very well maintained, it’s located within a short drive from Saleen National School and also from schools and amenities in Midleton,” he adds.

Behind the sliding patio doors at the front, there’s a livingroom with a black fireplace. Other ground-floor accommodation includes a guest WC, a kitchen with pine units and an oak-floored dining room with patio doors.

The upper floor has a bathroom in addition to three bedrooms — including one with an en suite shower room and another with a sliding door opening onto a balcony.

It’s clear that the owners have spent time on the garden — it has decking, raised beds with stone edging, and two sheds. There’s also a leaf-covered archway and, at the bottom of the garden, an old stone wall which belonged to the old dairy which gave the estate its name.

Situated in a cul de sac of 20 houses, the property is around 2km from Midleton town centre.

There have been two sales at Old Dairy already this year — in September No 1 sold for €312,000 and in August No 15 went for €280,000.

VERDICT: Modern three-bed houses in this price range are always popular.

Jacob’s Island, Cork City

€285,000

Size

76 sq m (822 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

B3 

FROM its sixth-floor location, No 549 The Heron, The Sanctuary, in Jacob’s Island has impressive views out across the city.

Newly listed with ERA Downey McCarthy, it’s a 2007 built two-bed apartment with a guide of €285,000.

Auctioneer Garry O’Donnell says it’s very well maintained and well located in a secure gated development near Mahon Point. “It’s an ideal first-time buy or investment opportunity with rental potential of €1,493 a month.” 

Offering 76 sq m of living space, it has an open-plan kitchen/dining living room with a balcony, a bathroom, and two bedrooms — one en suite.

VERDICT: Modern with a B3 BER and city views.

Ballyvolane, Cork City

€255,000

Size

102 sq m (1,100 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

C3 

No 1 Glen Heights Park in Ballyvolane is an end of terrace three- bed property located a little over 1 km from Blackpool Shopping centre.

On the market with Megan Forde of Sherry FitzGerald, the 1970s built house has an updated modern interior and an upgraded C3 BER.

There’s 102 sq m of living space including a living room, a kitchen diner, three bedrooms and a bathroom. At the rear, there’s an easy-to-keep patio with a shed.

VERDICT: Well maintained and affordable.

READ NOW

