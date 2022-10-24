Bricks-and-mortar Heathcliff for sale in prime Myrtleville location

LIKE its Brontë namesake, Myrtleville’s Heathcliff is looking a little dark and broody right now, but thankfully its setting is entirely at odds with Yorkshire’s harsh and desolate moors.

Coastal and with sweeping sea views, this bricks and mortar Heathcliff is also in need of TLC - from someone who knows how to make the very most of its wonderful location, which isn’t the case with the existing four-bed home.

Heathcliff, Myrtleville, Cork

Whoever buys needs to bear in mind that they may just be paying for a 0.64 acre site, albeit an enviably-located one, as both house and garden are pretty disheveled.

Some will see it as an opportunity to level what is there and start again, maybe like they did with Medjez, over on the Coast Road between Myrtleville Beach and Founstainstown, which sold earlier this year for almost €1.8m, setting a local record for house sales.

Medjez on the Coast Road

The selling agent for Heathcliff, off the Stoney Boreen, is Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney Sotheby’s and he says the 180 degree views are “spectacular” from the site, which faces southwest to the front, and is high above Myrtleville Beach. Mr O’Sullivan has sold other sites in Myrtleville – Brigadoon, a dilapidated structure on 0.3acres sold for €250,000 and Mannion’s Field, 0.8acres on the cliff face, is in contract for €350,000. Mr O’Sullivan says those looking at Heathcliff are looking to knock what’s there and put in “an upside down glass box“ which, if it follows the lead of Medjez, should pay off.

Heathcliff will see you running down that hill in no time for dinner at rejuvenated Pine Lodge or Bunny Connellans

VERDICT: Site and location are the selling points. It's a project, so have plenty of financial back-up.