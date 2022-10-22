Good times beckon at €975,000 Blackrock Village home — leaving family hands after 130 years

|
Blackrock Road, Cork City
€975,000
Size
305 sq m (3,300 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
BER
D1
It’s hardly hyperbole that it’s a home for life: after all, it has been in the vendors’ family since it was first built in the very heart of Blackrock village, about 130 years ago.
In fact, when Nos 1 & 2 Glandore Villas were built in the latter end of the 19th century, the village was getting well established: at least one of the two pubs either side of the Villas, the Maple Leaf and the Leaping Salmon, were already up and trading, shown on those maps.
There are rooms over three levels, almost a pyramid shape as the ground floor is clearly the largest, and the top floor is now given over to a super-sized, double aspect main bedroom with large bathroom, complete with raised Jacuzzi bath.
(It is not advised to back out as the entrance is quite flush to the road, without pavement buffer or divide.)
A Leahy grandmother of the 2022 vendor married a Delap, with that latter family surname well-known in medical and other circles, and around that same period, the early 1930s, No 1 was extended to the side anticipating the new generational life to come.
The roof was also reslated several decades ago.
There’s also the main family bathroom with bath, plus the contemporary-style en suite on the top floor, with glass wall, mosaic-style tiling, jetted Jacuzzi bath and twin sinks.
The look-out nature of this top floor has a resonance in Blackrock’s history: the owners recall family tales of the time over 100 years ago when Black and Tan forces made their way to the top floor to take shots at Old IRA men escaping out the back by Glandore Avenue after being found in conference in one of the pubs next door to Glandore Villas.
Then out by the back wall of glass is an unusual circular cut-out over the dining table, with inset concealed lighting and glimpses up to a timber clad higher ceiling section.