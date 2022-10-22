Architects in the family was a bonus in the makeover of this €330,000 1970's bungalow 

YOU can sense by looking at this bungalow that it’s been reworked by someone who knew what they were doing.

The truth is one half of the couple that bought it in 2003 comes from a family of architects and could draw on a high level of professionalism to guide them. What you have now is a creative blend of '70s retro and contemporary living.

Over the past two decades, the owners, who bought the 1973 build when it was 30 years old, have tipped away at the 104 sq m property in Corbally South, Leamlara, Lisgoold, installing new windows, a new combi boiler, fitted three years ago, and the conversion of a garage into a utility and home office.

The upshot is a smartly-presented, detached home on a half acre site that has also been expertly tended to, with lots of lawn for kids to play on, a dining out/patio area to the rear, accessed via double doors off the open plan kitchen/dining/living area, raised beds with mature shrubs and a garden spread over different levels with lots of attractive planting.

As selling agent James Colbert of Colbert & Co points out, the exterior "is as well thought out as the house itself," and even includes a dog run, which could be converted into a more permanent structure as it has a concrete base.

The house would "fit any size family" Mr Colbert says, and if a new owner did need more room, there's plenty land to expand on.

Kitchen diner

They could also add a second bathroom, as the plumbing is already in place, Mr Colbert says. The existing bathroom was given a makeover four years ago, when a power shower and heated towel rails were installed.

Living room

Mr Colbert, who brings the bungalow to market with an AMV of €330,000, says it’s “a wonderful retro property with all the modifications required for modern living", including insulation and pumped exterior walls.

It comes to market as its owners relocate closer to Cork city, nearer family and work, as one half of the couple is heavily involved in the arts in the city. The house they leave behind is just three minutes from Lisgoold village and a 10 minute drive to Midleton.

VERDICT: Very well executed home on a terrific site at a price that will appeal to first time buyer families.