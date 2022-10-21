Join Frankfield's Village People for €895k - there are only four, big  homes here next to Parkgate's c 200 houses (ps back in 'The Boom' there were hopes they'd be worth €1m+)

THERE are almost 200 homes built and now matured in Cork’s Parkgate development, done by major house builders O’Flynns — but there are only four in the section called The Village.

They are bigger by far, and paradoxically were done, separately, by “a small builder.”

Although picking up on some general Parkgate features such as the mix of brick and render, The Village’s four look very different, down perhaps to the width and scale, and height. Generally, they were built as three storey homes, with up to six bedrooms, and punched in just a bit shy of 3,000 sq ft.

1 The Village, Parkgate has a view of Frankfield church from the back

At one stage, the 2,800 sq ft No 4 went to the market with an AMV of €1.1m, and that was pretty much at the very height of the Celtic Tiger Times economy and building boom back in March 2007.

Maybe the portents of property crash, or at least too much frothiness, were becoming evident? Anyway, it didn’t sell at the time, and later got reoffered in a more chastened market at a readjusted levels, some €675,000 according to the Price Register, in 2011, nearly €400k knocked off.

Living room

Tellingly, it didn’t sell, even at that sum: the Price Register shows No 4 making just €430,000 by the start of 2013, seemingly a cracking buy now in hindsight for its purchasers, about a 60% fall from peak pricing.

Since, No 2 The Village also shows as a resale, at €550,000 in 2011, and again in 2014 at, for whatever reason, a slightly reduced €527,500.

Now, No 1 The Village is up for sale at a time of a strongly-recovered market, and it’s guided at €895,000 by auctioneer Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy, who says it’s presented in immaculate condition inside and outside.

Linked receptions

It has been owned from day one by the ‘small builder,’ who lived here for a number of years before relocating out to the county. It was then rented for a period since, and is all spruced up once more for its sale viewings, painted, furnished and with a number of rooms recarpeted.

Mr Downey says it was built around 2004 (O’Flynn’s Parkgate was developed from the late 1990s) and has an attractive, neutral décor and was built day-one as a proper, planning compliant three-storey home in the heart of Frankfield, with easy access to Douglas village, schools, supermarkets, and the N40 ring road and airport also.

Good reception

Features include the mix of brick detailing and crisp white render, bay windows on either side of the canopied entrance, and the site while not very large is private, set near the front of Parkgate with views from the walled back garden toward the RC church at Frankfield across the road.

No 1’s top floor has two of the six bedrooms, one en suite bedroom and smaller optional home office, while at the mid level there are four bedrooms, two of them en suite and the larger also has a walk-in robe/dressing area, plus main bathroom.

One of the six bedrooms

At ground, then, is a large 24’ by 13’ lounge on the left of the tiled hall, and on the right are a linked living room and dining room, making for a front to back spread, and the two reception room each have fireplaces.

Kitchen next to dining room

The kitchen, with solid wood units and dark tiled floor, is mid-section, to the rear, with a utility and guest WC alongside.

VERDICT: Very good sized and accommodating family home, in a niche

suburban setting, brought to market in walk-in

condition.