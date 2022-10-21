Join Frankfield's Village People for €895k - there are only four, big  homes here next to Parkgate's c 200 houses (ps back in 'The Boom' there were hopes they'd be worth €1m+)

|
Frankfield, Cork
€895,000
Size
269 sq m 92,897 sq ft)
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
5
BER
B3
At one stage, the 2,800 sq ft No 4 went to the market with an AMV of €1.1m, and that was pretty much at the very height of the Celtic Tiger Times economy and building boom back in March 2007.
Maybe the portents of property crash, or at least too much frothiness, were becoming evident? Anyway, it didn’t sell at the time, and later got reoffered in a more chastened market at a readjusted levels, some €675,000 according to the Price Register, in 2011, nearly €400k knocked off.
Now, No 1 The Village is up for sale at a time of a strongly-recovered market, and it’s guided at €895,000 by auctioneer Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy, who says it’s presented in immaculate condition inside and outside.
Features include the mix of brick detailing and crisp white render, bay windows on either side of the canopied entrance, and the site while not very large is private, set near the front of Parkgate with views from the walled back garden toward the RC church at Frankfield across the road.
No 1’s top floor has two of the six bedrooms, one en suite bedroom and smaller optional home office, while at the mid level there are four bedrooms, two of them en suite and the larger also has a walk-in robe/dressing area, plus main bathroom.
At ground, then, is a large 24’ by 13’ lounge on the left of the tiled hall, and on the right are a linked living room and dining room, making for a front to back spread, and the two reception room each have fireplaces.