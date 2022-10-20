Mast-erful viewing job done at Crosshaven's €850k Crosstrees

Camden. Crosshaven Cork Harbour €850,000 Size 250 sq m (2,675 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 + 1 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

IT’s not just the name, Crosstrees, that indicates this house is all about Cork harbour, its history, and the comings and goings of boats, of all sizes, shapes and vintages. The house’s name comes from small struts or spars on the top of yacht mast, and it’s a reference that would have had long maritime resonances for the man who called Crosstrees home for 40 years, Dermot Burns.

Crosstrees harbour-scanning setting

Spanning all of Cork harbour from its perch at the very top of the Camden Road (only Camden’s Fort Meagher next door has a more commanding view into the harbour?) Crosstrees has been the home of Dermot and Fran Burns, since they built it the early 1980s.

The recently deceased Dermot Burns was for many years the archivist to the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven, no small task given the club has a 300 year history to delve into: no shortage either of material going back to 1720 with the sailing club claiming the title of the world’s oldest.

Having returned to live in Ireland after stints abroad during service in the RAF to work in Pfizers from its early days, Mr Burns became a key player in having “A History of the Royal Cork Yacht Club” researched and published in 2005.

Dermot Burns, RCYC archivist in 2006

The tome is €100 to buy, and written by historian Dr Alicia St Leger with over 750 colour images, many never published before. He put 14 years prior research into its publication.

“History was Dermot’s passion, and sailing was his hobby,” acknowledges Fran of her husband’s commitment to the major research and publishing project, detailed in its breadth and lavish in its pictorial production.

Some of the multitude of images may even have been painted, or photographed, from locations close to Crosstrees, given the panorama which it’s been blessed with.

An early morning bus turns at the picturesque vantage point at Camden in Crosshaven, before starting its journey to the city. Crosstrees had a neighbouring property, a converted double-decker bus, back in the 1980s. Picture; David Creedon

It’s now for sale, with estate agent (and competitive sailor) Timothy Sullivan guiding the one-off, upside-down three-storey home with its mansard style roof and maritime bridge like windows up top at €850,000 and he makes an unusual claim for — but, one he’s prepared to stand over.

“Every room has a view to the harbour, whether it’s the living area, the kitchen, the upstairs bedroom, or the three bottom ones, or the bathroom, thanks to deliberate design,” says Mr Sullivan.

Those views are to the north, east, and west: the south out to the mouth of Cork harbour is blocked by the hill and the fort next door at Camden which got ‘the best seat’ in the harbour first, back in the 1550s when it was known as James’ Battery.

So, hoving into view for Crosstrees are the likes of Cobh and its cathedral and spire, Haulbowline, Spike Island, Whitegate, Currabinny woods, Fort Carlisle, and each and every passing craft.

Ship's bridge, anyone?

The site’s potential was spotted back in the 1970s when Killarney-born Mr Burns was on the waters outside Crosshaven sailing and a friend said his parents a small dwelling on it: he said “if it ever is for ale, please let me know,” recalls city-born Fran Burns, saying that at that stage they were living on Crosshaven’s Church Road and sailing had taken a hold on them.

They bought in 1976, and went for planning in 1981, with the then-unusual design by architect Sean O’Connell and builder was Michael O’Halloran, and the design include a one-bed top floor self-contained apartment for Dermot’s mother.

Set at the top of the hill, just as crosstrees are at the top of a mast, it has been a much-loved and much appreciated family home to the couple and their two sons, and now it’s downsize time from the 2,670 sq ft one-off home, entered on its mid-level and with viewing points including balconies and terraces.

Interior midships

“We’ve never taken it for granted, we always appreciated the views whether it was with a cup of coffee in the morning, sitting out looking over to Cobh, having all the sailing race starts right underneath us, there’s always something to watch and Dermot would be out with the glasses,” says Fran.

Despite its age, it gets a top B3 BER, after walls were pumped some year back with insulation and “it’s very comfortable home, even when it’s blowing a stink outside it’s a lovely place to be in,” acknowledges Fran with some regret at now upping anchor, but preparing to hand over the viewing point to next occupants.

Vista from Crosstrees, Camden Road

VERDICT: A high and dry harbour home sale for sailors.