Mast-erful viewing job done at Crosshaven's €850k Crosstrees

Spanning all of Cork harbour from its perch at the very top of the Camden Road (only Camden’s Fort Meagher next door has a more commanding view into the harbour?) Crosstrees has been the home of Dermot and Fran Burns, since they built it the early 1980s.
Having returned to live in Ireland after stints abroad during service in the RAF to work in Pfizers from its early days, Mr Burns became a key player in having “A History of the Royal Cork Yacht Club” researched and published in 2005.
Some of the multitude of images may even have been painted, or photographed, from locations close to Crosstrees, given the panorama which it’s been blessed with.
Those views are to the north, east, and west: the south out to the mouth of Cork harbour is blocked by the hill and the fort next door at Camden which got ‘the best seat’ in the harbour first, back in the 1550s when it was known as James’ Battery.
So, hoving into view for Crosstrees are the likes of Cobh and its cathedral and spire, Haulbowline, Spike Island, Whitegate, Currabinny woods, Fort Carlisle, and each and every passing craft.
Set at the top of the hill, just as crosstrees are at the top of a mast, it has been a much-loved and much appreciated family home to the couple and their two sons, and now it’s downsize time from the 2,670 sq ft one-off home, entered on its mid-level and with viewing points including balconies and terraces.
Despite its age, it gets a top B3 BER, after walls were pumped some year back with insulation and “it’s very comfortable home, even when it’s blowing a stink outside it’s a lovely place to be in,” acknowledges Fran with some regret at now upping anchor, but preparing to hand over the viewing point to next occupants.