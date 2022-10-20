Going for a song? €2.5m Choristers House on Cork's Dean Street in historic district predates St Fin Barre's Cathedral by a century

A building which predates Cork’s St Fin Barre’s Cathedral by a full century is up for sale — and could be deemed to be going for a song, at €2.5m.

Just new to market is the Choristers House on the city’s ancient Dean Street, a protected structure dated to 1760, a remarkably well-kept four-storey building of more than 12,000 sq ft, and home to 25 one-bed, compact and characterful apartments, all fully let, typically to long-term tenants, all registered with the RTB.

Interior, one of the 25 one-bed units

Privately owned since the 1970s, it’s alongside the 1860s built Gothic revival St Fin Barre’s Cathedral by architect William Burges, which also is one of the city’s top tourist attractions and which replaced an earlier 1730s undistinguished cathedral on the site which has had over 1,000 years of Christian worship on it.

The cathedral’s curtilage is home to several surviving 18th century buildings, including the 10-bay Choristers House — no longer associated with the Cathedral Choir — and which is a four storey/over-basement building with characterful interiors, unusual layout apartments some split-level with mezzanines, platform beds, some have fireplaces, others have arched sash windows and a number have internal brick arches like old ovens.

Original features

The coursed limestone-fronted Choristers House is on the market with estate agent Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers, who notes it has a rent roll of €201,000 and offers a return of 8.06% return at the €2.5m guide.

The apartments are one-bed/one room in many cases, of c 250/350 sq ft, with just one over 500 sq ft and earn an average of €8,000 a year in rent.

The location is just west of Barrack Street, between the city centre and the main campus of UCC while the Crawford College of Art is 250 metres away.

Details: Barry Auctioneers,

021-4279677