From coastal boltholes to city history: Four Munster homes on the market today

This attractive four-bed detached house at 39 Milltown Manor, Monaleen, Castletroy is a type of property that’s in short supply in the Limerick city area.

So says Lisa Kearney of Rooney auctioneers who recently listed the 182 sq m property with a guide of €550,000 (rear view here). “It ticks a lot of boxes,” says Ms Kearney, “it’s beautifully presented, spacious and in a very sought-after location.”

Situated in a development of detached houses built in the 1990s, it’s been extended and upgraded by its owners who fitted solar panels and brought the BER rating up to a D1.

It's very generous accommodation includes a timber floored sitting room and a home office at the front as well as a large, open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen dining area has cream units with a centre island and an archway at the rear opening into a living area with a redbrick chimney with a stove. This living area and the utility room alongside it were added on in 2009.

The upper floor has a bathroom and four bedrooms including a large ensuite one at the front.

Outside the gardens are well maintained and include a cobble lock parking space and two patios at the rear.

Located close to local schools and amenities, it’s within a short drive from Castletroy Shopping Centre and Castletroy Business Park and is 4 km from the University of Limerick.

VERDICT: A spacious, comfortable trade-up home located within a 15-minute drive from the city centre.

Cuhig, Co Kerry €485,000 Size 132 sq m (1,420 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D2

“The location is fantastic — you have outstanding views and privacy, and access to the coastline,’’ says Ron Kruger of Engel & Voelkers, the selling agent for The Weaver’s Mound at Cuhig, located 7 km from Lauragh, and 28 km from Kenmare.

Built as a summer home in the 1990s, it is a three-bed bungalow on a primely-located site of 4.6 acres.

Guiding the 132 sq m property at €485,000, Mr Kruger says it’s quite well maintained, has a D2 BER, and offers a lot of scope to a new owner.

“One option could be to modernise and extend it, and another could be to rebuild it,’’ says Mr Kruger, while pointing out that getting planning permission now in a waterfront location like this would be an impossibility.

Set against a backdrop of the Caha mountains and surrounded by stunning mature trees, The Weavers’ Mound also features a raised deck at the rear, which serves as the perfect spot to take in the seaside views.

Accommodation inside includes a living room, a kitchen/diner, a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en suite.

The gardens are mostly wooded and have gravelled parking areas and a garage, as well as a gate leading to the foreshore.

Located near the Cork-Kerry border, the property is just 10km from Eyeries village and 17km from Castletownbere.

VERDICT: The waterfront setting is a huge attraction

Courtmacsherry, West Cork €380,000 Size 146 sq m (1,570 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

All sorts of buyers are expected to show up for a viewing of 6 Clearwater in Courtmacsherry, a four-bed detached house with a guide of €380,000 located around a kilometre from the seafront.

“We can expect Dublin buyers, Cork city buyers and quite a number from the UK,” says auctioneer Martin Kelleher.

“Some viewers will be looking for a holiday home but the likelihood is that it will sell to an owner-occupier.” Mr Kelleher is well placed to make this kind of prediction because he’s in the final stages of selling the house next door, No 7, a larger detached house with a guide of €390,000.

Part of a development of detached stone-faced houses built in the early 2000s, No 6 is a well-cared-for family home which has been extended and upgraded by the owners who have had it since it was built.

“They added on a sunroom and also built a detached garage and home office at the rear,’’ says Mr Kelleher, explaining that the property now has 146 sq m/1,570 sq ft of very well-presented modern accommodation.

At one side of the house, there’s a sitting room with a stove and at the other, a modern kitchen/dining /living space with high gloss duck blue kitchen units.

The downstairs level also has a guest WC, a utility room and a bedroom/office while the upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: A spacious and comfortable modern home in a popular seaside location

Lismore, Co Waterford €485,000 Size 160 sq m (1,722 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 / 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

In the picturesque heritage town of Lismore, the South Mall, an avenue laid out in the early 19th Century by the Duke of Devonshire, are situated some of the town’s finest and most expensive houses.

In addition to being expensive they are also rare to the market, with the most recent sale of an unnamed South Mall property for €515,000 having occurred in 2019.

REA Spratt are therefore expecting Fossway, a newly listed four-bed detached house on South Mall to attract interest from both overseas and Irish buyers.

Seeking offers of €485,000, auctioneer Donal O’Brien says the 150 years old property was renovated by previous owners who removed the render and exposed the stonework.

It has sash timber windows, oil-fired heating and a C3 BER rating, which he notes is good for a property of its age.

Downstairs there’s a sitting room with a marble fireplace and a stove, a kitchen with shaker-style units, a bathroom and a bedroom with a stove. The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

Fossway has a small patio at the front and walled garden at the rear.

Rented out in recent years by its US owner, it is likely to require updating and modernisation.

Mr O’Brien believes it has the potential to make a fabulous home: “ It’s an elegant and practical property in a tranquil and peaceful setting close to all amenities in the town centre.”

VERDICT: An attractive period property on a highly sought-after residential avenue in Lismore