Starter Homes: Ideal home for a young couple in the heart of Douglas village for €285,000

Maryborough Woods in Douglas is a popular and often expensive place to live, where only one of the nine sales that took place there so far this year involved a property costing under €300,000.

This means that young couples hoping to live in the area should be enthusiastic about going to view No 21 Highfields, a two-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €285,000.

“It’s a very well-maintained, owner-occupied property with a B3 BER,” says Cearbhall Behan of Behan, Irwin & Gosling, noting that viewers are now paying more attention than ever to good energy ratings.

Part of a 2005-built terrace with a few Tudor-style embellishments on the facade, it has 70 sq m of living space in addition to a gravelled garden at the rear.

The sitting room at the front is a modern space with an oak fireplace and laminate flooring while the L-shaped kitchen/dining room at the rear is tiled and has shaker-style units, integrated appliances, and French doors.

Upstairs there’s a bathroom and two carpeted bedrooms — one at the front with a large window and one at the rear with two smaller windows.

“Because of its Douglas location this estate is extremely popular,” says Mr Behan noting that it’s within a few minutes’ drive from amenities in Douglas village and offers easy access to the Link Road. “ The 216 bus operates through the estate to Cork City and Bishopstown,’’ he adds.

VERDICT: Attractive both because of its price and location.

Midleton, Co Cork €265,000 Size 120 sq m (1,292 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B2

A little bit different from the average three-bed semi, No 8 Wheatley Heights at Broomfield Village in Midleton is a split-level, three-storey house which has a living room with a balcony on its middle floor.

Quoting a guide of €265,000, James Colbert of Colbert & Co Estates says it has excellent space ( 120 sq metres) and a high B2 BER and is modern and very well maintained. “The majority of the furniture and appliances are included so it’s a perfect starter home,” he adds, noting that with its high B2 energy rating it qualifies for a green mortgage rate.

At ground level there are two bedrooms and a bathroom as well as a utility room, while the floor above it has a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/living space with modern cream units and a breakfast counter. In the living space at the front, there’s a fireplace with a stove as well as sliding doors opening onto a balcony.

The first floor also has a utility room/WC while the top floor has an en suite bedroom and a walk-in wardrobe.

The property has parking at the front and a low-maintenance garden with decking and gravel at the rear.

Situated in a cul de sac of just eight houses, Wheatley Heights is located within a 20-minute walk from the town centre. “It’s close to amenities and is within walking distance of colleges and shops,’’ says Mr Colbert.

Built in the 2000s, the property is registered on the Property Price Register as having sold for €205,000 as a new build in 2010.

VERDICT: For a €265,000 guide, it’s spacious, modern and almost fully furnished.

Glanmire, Co Cork €265,000 Glanmire, Co Cork €265,000 Size 89 sq m (960 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

AS a three-bed semi-d with a guide of €265,000, No 28 Hazelwood Way in Glanmire is likely to be snapped up quickly.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald the 1980s-built house has 89 sq m of living space and a D1 BER. “It’s in good condition, is located close to schools and amenities and is within easy reach of the Dunkettle Interchange,’’ says auctioneer Gilliam McDonnell.

It includes two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. Outside it has parking and a landscaped, easy-to-keep, back garden.

VERDICT: Three-bed semi-ds in this price range are hard to come by.

Wilton, Cork city €210,000 Size 52 sq m ( 560 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER D2

FEW apartments in Cork City are as affordable as No 3 Ardmore, The Headlands, Wilton with a guide of €210,000.

Built in the 1990s it is a two-bed first-floor apartment. Karl O’Reilly of Savills says the property is in good order and that the location, within a ten-minute walk from Wilton shopping centre, is very convenient.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space, a bedroom, and two bedrooms.

VERDICT: Will appeal to first-time buyers and, as it doesn’t have a rent cap, to investors.