WHAT’S up with the €900,000 asking price of this perfectly pleasant, but generally unremarkable bungalow San Marcos — is he the patron saint of marked-up property prices?

Nope. This San Marcos gets its elevated asking price from its elevated location. It’s on the high side of the road at Ardbrack, overlooking Kinsale harbour, town, marina and more: it overlooks the by-now well-acknowledged top Munster Millionaires’ Row.

The Price Register shows 15 house sales with an Ardbrack address in excess of €1m. Who can think of another road outside of the capital (or Cork city’s Blackrock Road) that can make such a boast?

Auctioneer Ernest Forde of Hodnett Forde is selling the well-kept 1,620 sq ft four-bed c 50-year-old San Marcos, on one-third of an acre (with garage and workshop) and it’s at the town end of Ardbrack, overlooking Fr McSweeney Terrace where No 12 sold last year for a recorded €1.45m.

A cleared site with full planning for a new-built went for sale near the apartment blocks for €1m over the summer in a location where many older properties get knocked and replaced.

VERDICT: On the mark: Agent Ernest Forde says “San Marcos is in need of modernisation or even redevelopment provided planning permission is sought and obtained. It is rare that a property with such potential comes to the market in this prestigious location.”