Cloghroe home comes with site options that may interest developers

THERE’S a ball of choice wrapped up in this Cloghroe house sale: a house, a site, a house and a site, a house and a site and access to an even bigger site – so where to start?

Hill House, Cloghroe

If it’s a house you’re after, this one is a big ‘un, almost 2,000 sq ft, detached, and sitting on 0.3 acres. Known as Hill House it was built in the 1930s and has had just two sets of owners, a likely sign that those who lived there were happy to stay. Although it needs a bit of TLC now, you can see it was once a handsome home with the capacity to be so again.

A father and son bought it in the 1950s. The father was John Twohig, erstwhile principal of Dripsey National School. He moved to Hill House after his retirement in 1957, following two decades as a school principal. Adjacent to Muskerry Golf Club, he could leave his professional life behind and look forward to walking those prodigiously manicured fairways.

Fields to the rear

Time moved on and the house did too, and it came to the son’s turn to move in in the 1980s. His family were young adults by then, and their memories are of their own Dad pottering in the garden and their mother baking up a storm.

“It wasn’t our childhood home, but when we all grew up, we came back as young mums with our own kids and that’s where our best memories are,” the vendor says.

“We had lots of family get-togethers there and it was the centre of our lives and of our children's. It was a great house and the dining room was at the heart of it. It’s where it all happened, the adults at the big dining table, the kids at their own little table. It was a lovely family home and I think you can sense that lovely atmosphere when you go into the house,” the vendor says.

Dining room

Living room

On a large, private landscaped site set back from the road, Hill House is on the market for €470,000 and for that you will get a very generous four-bed, with living room, dining room, kitchen, utility and WC on the ground floor, and four bedrooms (one ensuite) and the family bathroom on the first floor.

There’s a balcony off the first floor too, over the front door, which the vendor thinks was built on by the original owner for the benefit of a sickly family member , so that they could sit out and enjoy the countryside views. “I think that’s what my own mother told me, but maybe it’s just folklore,” she says.

The house comes with outbuildings too, one of which was previously used as a stable, and the other as a workshop by the man of the house.

"He was the grandad that repaired everything, he was of a different generation," the vendor says.

The selling agent is Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald and she says a family in search of a good home with a decent garden “in a prestigious location” might find what they are looking for at Hill House, which is within walking distance of Cloghroe National School and near a regular public bus service and a shopping centre.

Someone in search of a site to build their own home may find what they are looking for too as Ms Healy is offering a couple of options. Lot One is the house on 0.3 acres for €470,000. Lot Two is an adjoining 0.5 acre site with a guide of €180,000, or Lot Three is the option to buy house and site together for €650,000.

The €180,000 site option might appeal to first time buyers as it’s an undeniably fine location and it’s usually cheaper to build.

Buying the entire bundle (house and 0.8 acres) creates the option of building a second home, one to live in and one to generate rental income, or, like the previous father and son owners, to create ways of looking after the next generation.

There's another aspect to the sale that may appeal to developers. Right behind Hill House are two large fields zoned for residential development in the Cork City Development Plan 2022. The only direct access to this substantial landholding is via the Hill House site. So if your plans are more ambitious than one or two houses, it’s something to consider. Ms Healy certainly believes there will be keen interest from developers, some of whom have been keeping an eye on the site for a number of years.

VERDICT: Several buyer permutations should attract a range of interested parties, from families looking to trade up to a solid home in a solid location, to those looking for an attractive plot to build on, to developers who want to secure access to the zoned land to the rear.