Watch the world go by at €170,000 Roches Point sentinel Cork harbour terraced home

|
Roches Point, Cork Harbour
|
€170,000
|
Size
|
161 sq m (1,733 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
Exempt
NOTHING gets in or out of Cork harbour without coming under the scrutiny of people lucky enough to live in a spot like Roches Point — it has seen it all, over the centuries.
A chance to survey the scene over the sea in all tides, weathers and activities comes along again for the second time this year, as No 11 Coastguard Cottages comes for sale, with a tempting €170,000 AMV: the price reflects the fact it needs a good deal of work.
Right now, the profile here is of Roches Point lighthouse, built in 1817 as a blip on the very lip of the mouth of Cork harbour: Coastguard Cottages face west, on look-out duty after almost 200 years.
There’s over 1,700 sq ft, the roof appears good and as it’s end-terrace, it’s entered at the side with a front sitting room, rear dining room, and kitchen off in a rear, lean-to annex.