Watch the world go by at €170,000 Roches Point sentinel Cork harbour terraced home

NOTHING gets in or out of Cork harbour without coming under the scrutiny of people lucky enough to live in a spot like Roches Point — it has seen it all, over the centuries.

No 11 Coastguard Cottages is guided at €170,000 by Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan

Sea scanning setting

A chance to survey the scene over the sea in all tides, weathers and activities comes along again for the second time this year, as No 11 Coastguard Cottages comes for sale, with a tempting €170,000 AMV: the price reflects the fact it needs a good deal of work.

It follows the swift sale of Northcliffe, Lighthouse Terrace, which featured here in summer with a €275,000 price tag and which is now about to close out as a successful sale to a family buyer with a recent national profile.

Right now, the profile here is of Roches Point lighthouse, built in 1817 as a blip on the very lip of the mouth of Cork harbour: Coastguard Cottages face west, on look-out duty after almost 200 years.

Well named: a bay window at No 11

Midleton auctioneer Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan is selling No 11 which, peculiarly, has a ‘blind eye’ covered-over window in its prime bedroom bay and says it was a family home, now needing complete modernisation.

There’s over 1,700 sq ft, the roof appears good and as it’s end-terrace, it’s entered at the side with a front sitting room, rear dining room, and kitchen off in a rear, lean-to annex.

Yachts racing off Roches Point lighthouse at the mouth of Cork Harbour at Volvo Cork Week 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Above are two/three bedrooms: you have to go through one (optional bed 3) to get to the best-positioned front one, so may be used as a nursery, dressing room or home office.

VERDICT: Light at the end of the terrace......