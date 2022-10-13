Two houses in the one: Cork's €625k No 3 The Fairways is like plain chalk in front and gourmet  cheese behind

|
Maryborough Hill, Cork City
€625,000
Size
232 sq m (2,500 sq ft)
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
BER
C3
The family at the Maryborough Hill hom
e have been in situ for about 25 years, but after they’d been here less than a decade, they decided to make major changes to their brick-faced dormer home.
They drafted in the services of Tony Kelly of Kiosk Architects who were then blazing a trail in the 2000s for uncompromising contemporary houses and extensions in the city, suburbs, county, on coastal headlands and even on West Cork islands, often using pressed metals like zinc, cedar, and Valentia slate and stone.
It came his way just after he had returned from his honeymoon; he was impressed by the design and specification, was very hands-on himself in the physical work with his jeep and trailer and, oh, the same trailer was stolen from the site during the circa eight-month build while the family moved out to allow the work get done.
The first-floor extension — now an en suite main bedroom with dressing room — was ‘stick-built’ or timber framed and skinned with standing seam zinc, a look that is indeed as expensive as you might fear and one many home extenders comprise with price-wise using a membrane and standing seam instead.
With a family reared here, No 3 is fresh to market this October, guided at €625,000 by auctioneer Dan Howard, who says there’s already interest being shown in its arrival and features.
Mr Howard uses the contemporary rear image as his main promotion shot for showing it off, but says “those who judge it by its front facade are in for a surprise” given the changes it underwent in 2005/2006 (close to market peak for building costs at the time too).
It’s now c 2,500 sq ft, with up to five bedrooms, one of them at ground floor and also has two ground-floor reception room, a dining area with small corner home bar by a feature brick internal wall with timber ceiling beams, and a kitchen/breakfast room by a sunroom.
There’s also a study, and a guest WC.