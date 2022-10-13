Two houses in the one: Cork's €625k No 3 The Fairways is like plain chalk in front and gourmet  cheese behind

YOU’RE looking at chalk and cheese when it comes the front and back faces of No 3 The Fairways — they could, in fact, be two different houses.

The family at the Maryborough Hill hom

Front view of 3 The Fairways

e have been in situ for about 25 years, but after they’d been here less than a decade, they decided to make major changes to their brick-faced dormer home.

They drafted in the services of Tony Kelly of Kiosk Architects who were then blazing a trail in the 2000s for uncompromising contemporary houses and extensions in the city, suburbs, county, on coastal headlands and even on West Cork islands, often using pressed metals like zinc, cedar, and Valentia slate and stone.

Gable extension with RSJs/steel

Then they got lucky with their builder, none other than Kieran McCarthy of KMC Homes, an engineer/builder who runs his own design and build company, co-presents RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Homes, has just started a podcast Built Around You, and who is a fortnightly questions-and-answers construction sector columnist within our Property & Home pages.

Mr McCarthy remembers No 3 very well, as it was one of his then-fledgling firm’s first jobs.

Contemporary looking still, No 3 was done around 2005/2006 by Kiosk Architects

It came his way just after he had returned from his honeymoon; he was impressed by the design and specification, was very hands-on himself in the physical work with his jeep and trailer and, oh, the same trailer was stolen from the site during the circa eight-month build while the family moved out to allow the work get done.

“I remember money wasn’t spared on the project, it was top of the range: Kiosk insist on quality material and finishes,” Kieran recalls, saying he remembers the very significant propping up needed at the back as virtually the whole of the rear was removed for a two-storey extension, set off at an angle — and not a standard 90 degrees, so as to best fit the site and get most light in.

McCarthy notes it was done at a time when architects and designers began to be more assertive in design and not just “matching” the materials to older house they were adding to.

In this case, the original No 3 (likely to have been built in the early 1990s by Falveys) had a mix of dash and red brick, and the back now has cedar cladding in horizontal lengths on one side, with more heavily glazed sections in grey frames on the other half, framed by zinc and Valentia slate, and with some bulky RSJ-style steels over a square three-sided bay on a gable as a design feature.

That zinc feeling?

The first-floor extension — now an en suite main bedroom with dressing room — was ‘stick-built’ or timber framed and skinned with standing seam zinc, a look that is indeed as expensive as you might fear and one many home extenders comprise with price-wise using a membrane and standing seam instead.

Also distinctive in that “new” first-floor bedroom is a louvered insert on a large, eye-level window, done for privacy/overlooking reasons to accommodate a neighbouring property’s own concerns.

No 3 The Fairways is set at a slight angle to Maryborough Hill near where a bridge goes over the N28, with a sliproad 50m away to the N28 towards the city/Jack Lynch tunnel.

There are five similar-era homes here at the Fairways, facing Douglas Golf Club across the road, while the greened-in end of the niche is now home to a recently built and award winning wedge-shaped one-off by Gareth Sullivan of Edge Architecture which featured previously in the Irish Examiner Home magazine.

Kitchen

With a family reared here, No 3 is fresh to market this October, guided at €625,000 by auctioneer Dan Howard, who says there’s already interest being shown in its arrival and features.

Mr Howard uses the contemporary rear image as his main promotion shot for showing it off, but says “those who judge it by its front facade are in for a surprise” given the changes it underwent in 2005/2006 (close to market peak for building costs at the time too).

Bedroom with louvered window for privacy screening

It’s now c 2,500 sq ft, with up to five bedrooms, one of them at ground floor and also has two ground-floor reception room, a dining area with small corner home bar by a feature brick internal wall with timber ceiling beams, and a kitchen/breakfast room by a sunroom.

Old style home bar with timbered ceiling

There’s also a study, and a guest WC.

Front reception looks traditional by comparison

Above, two of the four other bedrooms are en suite and the main one also has a dressing area/room, while there’s a touch of the mid-2000s updating on the landing with steel frames around a glass baluster.

The dormer-style home has a C3 energy rating, gas heating, and double glazing and is on a walled, private triangular site, tapering to the back with painted block boundary walls, mature landscaping, deck and patio, with block-paved front drive and small, corner lawn sections.

The Property Price Register shows No 1 The Fairways selling in 2020 for €513,000, and the 1,700 sq ft No 4 for €390,000 in 2016, having had a €415,000 AMV in 2016.

VERDICT: Bigger and better, with a setting on the vastly upgraded Maryborough Hill on the edge of Douglas. The location alone will drive interest, while the quality extension lifts it up another notch.