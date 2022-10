Will Kendal Cottage remain as a cherished ‘tiny home?’ Or, will it become something entirely grander? Time, and property bids, will reveal all.

Up for sale this month, as winter rolls around, is this compact cottage by the sea, sharing the same name as a town in England’s Lake District, but there’s no mistaking this Kendal’s Cork location: it’s above the sea and beach at Myrtleville, in Cooney’s Field.

One of about 40 or 50 houses of all sizes and descriptions with a Cooney’s Field address, and weighing in at a mere stripling 680s sq ft or so, Kendal Cottage is a charming two-bed ‘cottage,’ upgraded from earlier chalet or shack status by a couple, who had moved from the Carrigaline/Crosshaven area to live by the sea in their retirement years several decades ago.

Cooney’s Field, like O’Regan’s Field also in Myrtleville, is one of those clusters where homes were built almost willy-nilly decades ago, many in the pre-1963 planning watershed days and those fields would have seen their share ‘Ford box’ constructions, made from old timber shipping boxes of car parts dispatched to the Cork car factory; it is ironic that converting steel shipping containers into homes has become quite the thing, half a century after Cork harbour’s eh, pioneering designs.

Kendal’s exact origins aren’t fully known to the family selling now, and previous owners had decked out a first-floor room under a ceiling slope, now accessed by a steel spiral stairs, able to hold a bed and a sink, with eaves storage and a Velux window, and users would need a bit of flexibility to get around in it.

At ground level is a small hall, main living room with stove, that spiral stairs and a south-facing picture window for ocean views, and there’s also a galley-style kitchen with part brick wall, a bathroom and a bedroom with en suite with shower.

It’s in quite good order, and has oil heating as well as the stove but is on the compact end of the scale.

Its selling agent Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing says it has lots of charm, quirks and foibles, on a site of c 0.1 acre, and a good aspect and views are its best assets.

“Thi modest home is ready to be transformed into a magnificent residence .... restored to its petite and intimate former glory or, subject to planning, evolve into a more ambitious project,” says Ms Cohalan who guides at €315,000.

The Price Register shows 93 sales in the past decade or so with a Myrtleville address and Cooney’s Field makes up a strong 13 of those resales, at prices from €65,000 to €350,000. The strongest sale in Cooney’s Field is a home called Siobhanna, in 2021, and the same house sold also in 2015 at a recorded €132,000 and so may have been upgraded or extended in the interim, and the vast majority of sales here have been in the €100k-€200,000 price bracket.

One of the very strongest sales in the wider Myrtleville locale is the familiar-looking Atlantic House, with its timber roots in the Great Exhibition in Cork city in 1903 and transported to the seaside.

It overlooks the ocean and swimming hole at Poulgorm, and has sold three times in the past decade. Atlantic House made €925,000 in 2021, during Covid-19 times having sold previously for €750,000 in 2018 and before that for €680,000 in 2016.

Myhome currently shows a handful of Myrtleville offers, from the pretty stone-built Rose Cottage which featured here a few weeks back at €320,000 to sites at €140,000 by the shop at O’Regan’s Field, another at O’Regan’s Field at €265,000, there’s another at €195,000 and one site by the cliff/water’s edge at Mannion’s Field at €320,000.

That latter Mannion’s Field site offer is 100m to the east of the historic Ballinluska House, a large (c3,500 sq ft) 130-year-old former coastguard station above the beach which sold as an ambitious renovation project two years ago for €375,000 and is now a major work in progress, on a challenging site which has suffered from coastal erosion.

VERDICT: Kendal is small, but well placed, high and dry and with sea-scanning views. Will it stay little, or go larger?