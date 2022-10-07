History on hand at Cork city's €325k Hansborough hideaway home

THERE’S a long history, and a possibly in interesting future renewal, in the hideaway property at Cork City’s 12 Hansborough.

First up, there’s over two centuries of legacy, having been built by a sea captain around 1800, added to 100 years later, last sold in 1968 to a family who did some subsequent work – but there’s more to do, and it will be repaid.

View of approach to Belgrave Avenue

The period era property is above one of the city’s quieter backwater, Belgrave Avenue, above Wellington Road and near St Luke’s Cross which, to be fair, sounds posher than it looks on first appearances, as it’s sort of a long, cul de sac back lane of mews conversions, with many homes keeping their best faces out to the other, sunnier side.

Rear of No 12

Architectural elan at a mews conversion on Belgrave Avenue

Yet, it’s home to some fairly interesting Georgian and Victorian era private homes, and rentals with a slightly scuffed ‘boho’ vibe going on – and No 12’s quite at home in that milieu.

12/12A Hansborough Belgrave Avenue

It’s now being sold by family members as a five-bed home with attached c 300 sq ft self-contained unit, and is priced at €325,000 by estate agent Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston, who says while it needs work now ”would make a very interesting restoration project.” It’s set above Belgrave Avenue, up steps shared with several other homes, is more than habitable as it stands, and has a covered car parking space beneath plus roughly kept garden/courtyard – all great things to have in such a central city property.

A new owner (young architect, perhaps?) could buy and live in one section while doing up the other, or rent for income, and enjoy the handiness of having St Luke’s Cross community one direction and the city centre a short walk way in the other via the ’Victorian Quarter’ Oh, and it’s sout facing, and the bedrooms have city glimpses.

VERDICT: One of the more interesting properties on the go right now with 220 years of history to dip back into.