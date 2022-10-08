Hungry Hill is the scenic backdrop to €435,000 Beara coastal home

HUNGRY Hill, the Beara Peninsula’s highest peak, is the dramatic backdrop to this large five-bed property which has been a “lightly-used” second home for a local family since it was built in the noughties.

So says selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates who describes it as “a magnificent house in a terrific location”.

251 sq m (2700 sq ft)

Rossmackeown, Castletownbere, Beara

For sure it’s in an area of immense scenic beauty, a draw to tourists, with good use made of the nearby luxury lodges and glamping pods at Berehaven Lodge, which are more or less across the road.

Given it’s a five-bed, and given the setting, there’s AirBnB potential, perhaps capitalising on any overflow at Berehaven Lodge?

Mr Harrington believes it’s more likely to appeal to buyers looking to put down permanent roots, rather than as a holiday home.

“The property would suit a young fishing family in the area, there’s a good selection of bedrooms and fine big reception rooms. I think it should really play into the hands of the local market,” he says.

Those with an option to continue remote working and who would like to do so from a home near the coast may also be interested, as well as house hunters looking for a property that can accommodate more than one generation – there’s a large ensuite ground floor bedroom.

Mr Harrington says the house is “very well laid out as a family home”.

He emphasizes the good B2 energy rating at a time when energy efficiency has jumped up the home buyer’s priority list.

The location of the house, at Gortagraffer, Rossmackeown, Castletownber,e is within two kilometres of two beaches in either direction, Sandmount and Pontoon, where the ferry leaves for Bere Island.

While there's a great view of Hungry Hill (the name of a Daphne du Maurier novel), the only coastal views are from upstairs at the property.

The south-facing site, just under an acre, with a stream running alongside, allows plenty room for further expansion, subject to planning.

VERDICT: Fine size family home on the beautiful Beara Peninsula