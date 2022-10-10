Upgraded and extended bungalow in Cloghroe/Tower/Blarney triangle seeks €750,000

THE owners of No 7 Upper Woodlands have been here for decades, but turned their home right around in 2008 when they all but rebuilt it, enlarging and upgrading the one-off to over 4,000 sq ft.

No 7 Upper Woodlands backs onto a field beside Muskerry Golf club

Now, the family is moving further out of the metropolitan Cork area, and their five-bed home with a Cloghroe address, and a setting on the edge of Tower village outside Blarney is for sale, with a €750,000 AMV quoted by estate agent Robert O’Keeffe of Irish & European.

He’s started viewings, mostly from trade-up families and says what’s impressing most is the space, the quality of the interiors, plus the privacy and convenience of the location, on mature grounds.

Kitchen with granite topped island

Upper Woodlands comprises less than 10 individual homes on private sites, dating back 30 years or more now, so there’s quite a variety in terms of value and size: It’s likely the 390 sq m (4,200 sq ft) home is about the largest.

The Price Register doesn’t seem to show even €500,000+ house sales in recent years with a Cloghroe address, but a wider search of the same hinterland around Tower and Blarney indicates nearly 30 in excess of €500,000 and a handful over €700,000. Top sale of late is the Parochial House at Cannons Cross, Inniscarra, making €1.5m last year.

So the price bar is set quite high for No 7 Upper Woodlands, but there’s also been little of the size and interior quality coming to the local market in the past few years.

Spacious sitting room

Mr O’Keeffe says his vendors completely revamped their home with an architect’s input back in 2008, and now it’s a very wide, double-fronted dormer home with deep bay windows to the front, giving double and even triple aspect to some rooms within.

There’s a pleasing symmetry to the facade, with the addition of a double-aspect and a high-ceiling family room off to the right, reached via the kitchen. An open-tread stairs leads to a large loft room above, which is used for storage right now but could be made into a further bedroom/games room or gym, it’s suggested.

Vaulted ceiling in end living room with open tread stairs to storage/playroom/optional additional bedroom

The rest of the house’s first floor is accessed by a second staircase, also open-tread in style, and has three bedrooms and a bathroom, while at ground are two large bedrooms (both en suite) and a guest WC. The extensive ground floor also yields a good-sized laundry/utility room, and a home office with tiled floor.

Glazing has all been upgraded — predominantly sliding sash style windows in a cream shade — and the property’s exterior is unpainted render, with some climbing greenery.

There’s a west-facing patio by the front, and a wider, full-width patio off the rear which faces east.

Over a low, stone back boundary wall is a field owned by Muskerry Golf Course, with the actual long-established golf course (one of two in the vicinity) on the other side of the separating field.

No 7 has an excellent B2 BER (and so buyers may qualify for a lower, green mortgage rate), has zoned gas central heating, and a stove in one of the several fire opes, with mains services.

It is also within a walk of the national school at Cloghroe, the local Cloghroe stores, and the SuperValu in Tower, while a bus service to the city and across to Mahon Shopping Centre/office parks is also within an easy stroll, says Mr O’Keeffe who expects further interest from the city, Blarney, and Ballincollig home-hunting catchments.

VERDICT: All the space most families could aspire to, in a pleasant mature setting.