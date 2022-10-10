Upgraded and extended bungalow in Cloghroe/Tower/Blarney triangle seeks €750,000

|
Cloghroe, Cork
|
€750,000
|
Size
|
390 sq m (4,200 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B2
Now, the family is moving further out of the metropolitan Cork area, and their five-bed home with a Cloghroe address, and a setting on the edge of Tower village outside Blarney is for sale, with a €750,000 AMV quoted by estate agent Robert O’Keeffe of Irish & European.
He’s started viewings, mostly from trade-up families and says what’s impressing most is the space, the quality of the interiors, plus the privacy and convenience of the location, on mature grounds.
Mr O’Keeffe says his vendors completely revamped their home with an architect’s input back in 2008, and now it’s a very wide, double-fronted dormer home with deep bay windows to the front, giving double and even triple aspect to some rooms within.
The rest of the house’s first floor is accessed by a second staircase, also open-tread in style, and has three bedrooms and a bathroom, while at ground are two large bedrooms (both en suite) and a guest WC. The extensive ground floor also yields a good-sized laundry/utility room, and a home office with tiled floor.
Over a low, stone back boundary wall is a field owned by Muskerry Golf Course, with the actual long-established golf course (one of two in the vicinity) on the other side of the separating field.