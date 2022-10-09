Dún Pádraig a €1.25m  multi-cultured home in a pearl Bishopstown Cork city setting

THERE’S an intriguing ‘Cork’ and international family history behind Dún Pádraig and its row of good, neighbouring homes on Bishopstown Avenue – most of them were built by the one family, the O’Briens on what’s now prime western suburbs real estate.

Substantial home on c 0.3 acre of grounds

Dating to 1935, Dún Pádraig was built as their first Cork home by a Patrick O’Brien and his wife Marie, after they met while working in Baghdad.

An engineer by profession, Patrick O’Brien had been born in the Himalayas to adventuring Irish parents, and his wife Marie (nee Constant) was from Armenia: they decided to come to live in a university city, in Ireland, and Cork seems to have fitted their bill just so.

They bought land a mile or so west of the college campus, to the south of the Model Farm Road. After engaging a reputable local builder to build this property, Dún Pádraig, for them, they proceeded to embrace house building themselves, delivering a large number of quality (mostly detached) family homes along a section of Bishopstown Avenue before the run into Laburnum Park.

Double bay front to Dún Pádraig

They also built similar homes around the corner on The Ridgeway, from the 1930s onwards, and a significant number had remained in O’Brien/Constant family hands, up until the 1960s with a relation recalling “they were each given two houses, one to live in, and one to live off.”

Interior

That was then: this is now, and one of the last O’Brien/Constant linked homes is now for sale, as Dún Pádraig is listed with a €1.25m guide price by auctioneer Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston.

It’s a very decent detached built, on a cracking square 0.3 of an acre site very close to the back entrance to the Cork University Hospital – pure medic-heavy home hunting territory in the recent past.

A distinctive, west-facing double-bay fronted home with its entrance around to the side by a pedestrian path, it’s in excellent shape, on the dated side though, with a mix of original steel window and some replacement double-glazing, has quality materials inside to work with, and up to five bedrooms in its L-shaped build.

Because of the setting, mid-section, on its site with both pedestrian and car access, it can be extended left or right or to the back.

The original Kilconor, on Bishopstown Ave, Cork in 2008. Pic Denis Scannell

The original and even larger next door house, Kilconnor (or, Kilconor), was also an O’Brien/Constant property on close to an acre and it sold around 2008 to builder Tim Lawton, who demolished that 3,200 sq ft home and replaced it with four new, A-rated homes which sold over a decade ago, with the highest price at the time making just over €900,000: they’d all do very well now too, if ever resold.

Directly across the road from Dún Pádraig is 22 Bishopstown Avenue, also called Branscombe, which featured in this pages with a €750,000 AMV several years ago and which sold in 2019 for €800,000, according to the Price Register, again previously linked in a generational way the O’Brien/Constants family, while the strongest sale to date and of late with a Bishopstown Avenue address is Mount Nephin, recorded at €1.28 million in 2021.

Branscombe, 22 Bishopstown Avenue, made €800,000 in 2019 and is now being extended

Dun Padraig has three ground floor reception rooms, one with a quite elaborate 1930s tiled fireplace; a dining room has lovely double steel door to a patio, there’s a kitchen with parana pine ceiling to the rear, ground floor bathroom and first floor main bathroom plus separate WC.

A Tim Lawton build on Bishopstown Avenue's Kilconor site. Pic: Miki Barlok

Above are five bedrooms, with two of the smaller ones double aspect, and two to the front have wide bay windows, and one has a tiled fireplace, while there’s mains services and gas central heating, with a G BER reflecting its age and origins.

VERDICT: Bright future in store for one of the last in a long line of Bishopstown Avenue homes with Armenian, Himalayan and Baghdadi roots.