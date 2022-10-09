Harbour good feelings in Crosshaven as €495k bungalow by Camden Fort up for grabs

|
Camden Road, Crosshaven
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
133 sq m (1,430 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2/3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
g
The two/three-bed, 1,430 sq ft bungalow above the Camden Road in Cork harbour’s Crosshaven is already comfortable, clean, and accommodating — but, might someone give it an almighty shake-up? Seek to double it in size?
It’s all to play for at Crosshaven’s Harbour View, as it comes to market with a guide price of just under €500k. Estate agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills pins a €495,000 AMV on it, so the sort of change you’d get from your half a mill at this AMV might cover the cost of new carpets, redecorating or pumping the cavity walls with insulation to improve the G-level BER.
There are examples of the various treatments the next occupants of Harbour View might look at along the elevated Camden Road. The house on the left is a very deep, contemporary flat-roofed home on a slender site, while the house on the right has opted to extend to the front and both, coincidentally have solar panels visible on their roofs.
It’s sort of midway up its own c 0.28-acre site, has an adjoining garage and large front raised patio for views over the entrance to Crosshaven and the Owenbue estuary, over towards the deep green dome of Currabinny woods.
Accommodation includes a double/linked reception room left of the hall with internal arch, a reception/dining room on the right with sliding glazed too to a bright kitchen behind, a rear reception/optional third bedroom, with fireplace, main tiled bathroom with bath, and a separate WC.