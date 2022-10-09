Harbour good feelings in Crosshaven as €495k bungalow by Camden Fort up for grabs

ARE some home-hunters aspirations and budgets as high as the setting of Harbour View?

Harbour View is on the popular and elevated Camden Road,

The two/three-bed, 1,430 sq ft bungalow above the Camden Road in Cork harbour’s Crosshaven is already comfortable, clean, and accommodating — but, might someone give it an almighty shake-up? Seek to double it in size?

Or perhaps even knock and replace it, as has been the fashion elsewhere in similar sorts of settings, such as Kinsale’s Ardbrack where sites with expansive views have now tipped the €1m mark.

It’s all to play for at Crosshaven’s Harbour View, as it comes to market with a guide price of just under €500k. Estate agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills pins a €495,000 AMV on it, so the sort of change you’d get from your half a mill at this AMV might cover the cost of new carpets, redecorating or pumping the cavity walls with insulation to improve the G-level BER.

A 2013 image of Fort Camden by Denis Scannell

There are examples of the various treatments the next occupants of Harbour View might look at along the elevated Camden Road. The house on the left is a very deep, contemporary flat-roofed home on a slender site, while the house on the right has opted to extend to the front and both, coincidentally have solar panels visible on their roofs.

Harbour View's neighbours show scope with the site

The well-presented Harbour View dates to the 1960s, and was bought by its current owners in 1995 who’ve minded it and its grounds, and more recently a lot of renewal has gone into other neighbouring homes, in tiered clusters above and below the cul-de-sac road to Camden Fort.

It’s sort of midway up its own c 0.28-acre site, has an adjoining garage and large front raised patio for views over the entrance to Crosshaven and the Owenbue estuary, over towards the deep green dome of Currabinny woods.

View to dine for

As it stands, it’s well-presented, says Mr Sweeney but he acknowledges the site and property’s further potential “to build a prestigious new luxury home, if desired and subject to planning permission”.

It’s 700m to the centre of Crosshaven, and the bus passes its door.

Accommodation includes a double/linked reception room left of the hall with internal arch, a reception/dining room on the right with sliding glazed too to a bright kitchen behind, a rear reception/optional third bedroom, with fireplace, main tiled bathroom with bath, and a separate WC.

Rear garden

The garden is sheltered, not overlooked and can be further planted up, or cede some space for add-ons, or something even more dramatic.

VERDICT: A lovely lifestyle on the doorstep, and recent TV shows have given inspiration as to how 1960s bungalows can find 21st century new energy and energy efficiencies.