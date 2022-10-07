German couple say reluctant auf wiedersehen to €595k Glengarriff home by Seal Harbour

|
Glengarriff, West Cork
€595,000
Size
126 sq m (1,350 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
C2
There's a slow-burning love story behind the couple reluctantly selling this smartly-upgraded West Cork farmhouse and it’s one that began nearly 50 years back.
Well, it was a jokey offer that a youthful Paul was happy to take seriously, and he bought a then-tiny c650 sq ft traditional farmhouse from an English woman who was returning to Britain.
He’s owned it ever since, while working internationally, building cement factories in hot climates, including in the Middle East, Malaysia and Egypt but he always called Ireland home.
He was then aged 57 years and, coincidentally, Barbara was from the same part of Germany on the Rhine as he originally hailed from.
To Paul’s relief, Barbara was as readily smitten with the West Cork lifestyle, and post nuptials they continued to extend and upgrade their ‘new’ c100 year old home together.
They thought that they’d live out their days in the quiet lane, off the R572 out towards Castletownbere, by scenic Seal Harbour and had even started funeral planning before new life sprang up in Germany for them.
The work included new wiring, triple glazing, plumbing, solar panels, redone bathrooms, kitchen – pretty much, the lot.
Ms Hanafin says the home “has been expertly redesigned, with a tasteful blend of old and new that celebrates Irish rural tradition and showcases contemporary architecture and design, with a mix of modern and traditional finishes throughout.”
There’s a bathroom at each level and the main bedroom has a walk-through dressing room.