German couple say reluctant auf wiedersehen to €595k Glengarriff home by Seal Harbour

There's a slow-burning love story behind the couple reluctantly selling this smartly-upgraded West Cork farmhouse and it’s one that began nearly 50 years back.

German-born student Paul Kuhr had been a visitor to Glengarriff from 1973, and just as he graduated from college in 1976, a local auctioneer had joked as he liked Glengarriff so much that he should buy his first home here, by Seal Harbour.

Original portion, to the back, was just 650 sq ft when bought in the 1970s from an English woman vendor

Well, it was a jokey offer that a youthful Paul was happy to take seriously, and he bought a then-tiny c650 sq ft traditional farmhouse from an English woman who was returning to Britain.

He’s owned it ever since, while working internationally, building cement factories in hot climates, including in the Middle East, Malaysia and Egypt but he always called Ireland home.

Balcony view

“Glengarriff was the antidote to my working life,” he readily admits, saying he loves the country, the people, the way of life and even the weather, mild in comparison to the likes of 50˚C heat in Saudi Arabia.

It was on his Glengarriff doorstep that he met his future wife, Barbara, in 2001, while she was in Ireland on a week’s holidays.

He was then aged 57 years and, coincidentally, Barbara was from the same part of Germany on the Rhine as he originally hailed from.

Contemporary meets country in comfort

They were introduced by a mutual friend, and they hit it off in what Paul says was Glengarriff’s 40 shades of green.

After Barbara returned to Germany, Paul followed her over for a while.

(She had worked in the coal mining industry, before the German government shut it down, and, yes, they are aware of their carbon footprint irony of living in a ‘green’ country, and in such an unspoiled spot!)

They dated, and married four years later.

To Paul’s relief, Barbara was as readily smitten with the West Cork lifestyle, and post nuptials they continued to extend and upgrade their ‘new’ c100 year old home together.

Stand-alone cabin

Paul, who had enjoyed his fishing, boating and Harley Davidson, had at this stage a quarter of a century of West Cork life as a bachelor.

He recalls when he decided to first buy in 1976, “my friends in Germany were worried about me: they said, ‘but they are blowing one another up over in Ireland,’” he quips of a quick decision he never came to regret.

While he might have dodged any Troubles-related bombings, he and Barbara did have one serious incident.

As they waited soberly one day for the local Blue Loo bar in the village to open, they were both hit by a dangerously driven car, and both were seriously injured.

Paul spent a year in recovery in hospital with head and other injuries.

That had come on top of a prior accident where he broke his right leg and he eventually had to sell the Harley Davidson Easy Glide motorbike on which he’d toured the Irish west coast. Later still, as time marches on, it’s also time to sell their home.

He and Barbara are going back to Germany to live closer to her family and her two young granddaughters, but it’s with heavy hearts, they both say, having previously thought, “we’d never leave”.

Caha mountain views

They thought that they’d live out their days in the quiet lane, off the R572 out towards Castletownbere, by scenic Seal Harbour and had even started funeral planning before new life sprang up in Germany for them.

“Events have overtaken us,” the coupled-up grandparents say equably as they put their Irish home on the market this autumn.

It’s priced at €595,000 by selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

It’s doubled in size from its original c 650 sq ft to c 1,350 sq ft, with one small extension in 2001, and then more serious renovation in 2013.

The work was carried out by CHOM construction to interior architectural designs made by Barbara.

Dressing area by one of the two bedrooms

The work included new wiring, triple glazing, plumbing, solar panels, redone bathrooms, kitchen – pretty much, the lot.

They moved out for seven months and rented locally and now, close to a decade later, it still looks and feels very new.

Ms Hanafin says the home “has been expertly redesigned, with a tasteful blend of old and new that celebrates Irish rural tradition and showcases contemporary architecture and design, with a mix of modern and traditional finishes throughout.”

The original house is effectively one large living room, 21’ by nearly 12’.

The kitchen, with top quality marble tiled floor and granite topped units, is in a link section off the central hall, and has a dining room at the far end.

Above are two bedrooms, separated by a landing and a centrally accessed outdoor balcony with glass baluster for a view stretching down towards Bantry Bay.

There’s a bathroom at each level and the main bedroom has a walk-through dressing room.

The BER is a C2, which doesn’t seem to fairly reflect the upgrade, and the oil central heating has the back-up of two integrated solid fuel stoves.

The house is on an acre of very well-kept mature gardens, which include a skilfully finished detached studio or garden room for guests, with a wood-burning stove.

There’s a 150 sq ft pantry/outbuilding by the rear, and views from the property span the Caha Mountains, Bantry Bay and the Sheep’s Head peninsula. Seal Harbour is just a short walk away and Zetland pier is also close by.

Glengarriff is 10 minutes by car (or eight by Harley Davidson?) and Castletownbere is 20 minutes further out the Beara peninsula.

VERDICT: International seal of approval.