Obama-produced Bodkin Netflix series will throw spotlight on scene-friendly Union Hall and possibly boost house sales too

WEST Cork’s Bodkin has once more been a hive of activity this month — even if many still don’t know where this pretty spot is.

Join the Union: Bodkin/Union Hall may be placed on an international map.....

By way of assistance, Bodkin’s real name is Union Hall, the small fishing port by Glandore harbour, near beaches, coves, and small islands to explore and just a few miles off the N71 by Leap and close to Skibbereen.

Union Hall is currently and temporarily being rebranded as “Bodkin” as that’s the fictitious name given to it by a new Netflix series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, On Higher Ground, which has been filming in West Cork and around Leinster since early summer.

The filming for the Netflix series “Bodkin” had large crowd scenes filling the streets in Union Hall in late September 2022. The scenes were for a Halloween Carnival, with dancing witches, wolves, and skeletons plus large moving mannequins. The series has Barack and Michelle Obama as executive producers. Picture Andrew Harris

The Netflix series is said to be a dark, crime thriller and the crew returned to Union Hall in recent weeks, basing themselves at the local GAA grounds and painted up a series of fake shop fronts on several properties, while also renting temporary accommodation locally — a late season boost to Union Hall’s local coffers.

In any case, the picturesque village has somewhat been surfing the crest of a property wave, looking and feeling prosperous, with the latest arrival, The Dock Wall bar and restaurant, adding to the local offers like long-established Dinty’s and it’s sort of catching up on the cachet of Glandore across the harbour.

The pandemic and travel restrictions brought its own staycation and work-from-home boon too to coastal areas around the island, and Union Hall was no exception over the past two summers, and it’s led to increased demand in property listings and sales.

Benefiting is the likes of the Páirc Na Fána development of upmarket Union Hall homes on a slope in the village, built by a consortium and hit in some regards by the crash of 2008, with prices slowly recovering for a decade after. Now it’s back to considerable strength, with several resales of late in the €450,000+ category.

Latest arrival is the detached No 20 Páirc Na Fána, a well-presented detached four-bed home of just under 1,600 sq ft , guided at €425,000 by agent Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in Skibbereen.

Interior of 20 Páirc na Fana

Myhome.ie shows two other Páirc Na Fána current listings in Union Hall, both three-bed homes: No 27, an end-of-terrace (with Pat Maguire) at €375,000, and No 40, a mid-terrace at €350,000 with Hodnett Forde — who also have a modern detached home with incredible elevated views over nearby Castletownshend at a spot on Ceim Hill called Cooldurragha at €385,000 which featured here last week.

Panorama over Castletownshend harbour from Cooladurragha, Union Hall: dormer home for sale with Hodnett Forde for €385,000

Back in the village proper, No 20 Páirc na Fána is one of a number of quite similar detached four-bed houses at the upper end of the 40+ home development, which now has a mix of full-time and second-home owners plus some investment uses. A new owner could just as easily be someone looking for a holiday home as the chance to relocate to West Cork and work from home in a B3-rated home, with village services on the doorstep, all within a c 75-minute commute to Cork City.

Rear of 20 Páirc na Fana

No 20 has its four bedrooms off to the right of the entry point (two are en suite) and there’s a bright front living room with curved-wall by the hall, square front bay window, and has a wood-burning stove. Behind is a 25 ft × 15 ft kitchen/dining room, bright thanks to well-placed windows in what’s a very effective, simple bungalow floor plan with house set out in three linked blocks.

The Price Register shows 31 sales at Páirc Na Fána since 2010 — the highest being the latest: No 4 recorded this summer at €485,000, while No 20 shows as a 2016 sale at €351,000.

VERDICT: Will Barack and Michelle Obama’s Bodkin bring a further boost to Union Hall’s resurgent profile?