Obama-produced Bodkin Netflix series will throw spotlight on scene-friendly Union Hall and possibly boost house sales too

|
Bodkin (Union Hall,) West Cork
|
€435,000
|
Size
|
148 sq m (1,590 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
By way of assistance, Bodkin’s real name is Union Hall, the small fishing port by Glandore harbour, near beaches, coves, and small islands to explore and just a few miles off the N71 by Leap and close to Skibbereen.
Union Hall is currently and temporarily being rebranded as “Bodkin” as that’s the fictitious name given to it by a new Netflix series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, On Higher Ground, which has been filming in West Cork and around Leinster since early summer.
Myhome.ie shows two other Páirc Na Fána current listings in Union Hall, both three-bed homes: No 27, an end-of-terrace (with Pat Maguire) at €375,000, and No 40, a mid-terrace at €350,000 with Hodnett Forde — who also have a modern detached home with incredible elevated views over nearby Castletownshend at a spot on Ceim Hill called Cooldurragha at €385,000 which featured here last week.
Back in the village proper, No 20 Páirc na Fána is one of a number of quite similar detached four-bed houses at the upper end of the 40+ home development, which now has a mix of full-time and second-home owners plus some investment uses. A new owner could just as easily be someone looking for a holiday home as the chance to relocate to West Cork and work from home in a B3-rated home, with village services on the doorstep, all within a c 75-minute commute to Cork City.