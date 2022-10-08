Something divine about Sneem Church conversion 

THE whole notion of Eat, Pray, Love gets good exposition at the altar of this unique Sneem home, although you won’t find Julia Roberts in the kitchen.

What you will find is a kitchen island like no other because prior to 2010, it was an actual church altar. This is a godsend, literally, as breaking bread together does wonders for the human condition. It's also a striking reminder of the building’s history: it was Ardmore Catholic Church for c40 years.

The altar, made of Valentia Island Slate, is like having a living piece of religious art history in your kitchen. And there's more ecclesiastical overtones.

Two original church windows have been retained, one, fittingly, behind the island/altar, where the coloured-glass sits in exposed stone, above a window seat.

A second coloured-glass window is a lovely feature of the double-height living room where double doors open into a largely gravelled rear, the old church carpark, with enough room for a congregation.

There’s more garden out front – the entire site measures 0.27 acres.

Other nods to a religious past include the original church bell at one end of the roof, which now operates as a doorbell.

Less obvious is the property’s schoolhouse heritage, which dates to the 1860s, when the Commissioners for National Education helped fund its construction on the estate of then landlord Francis C Bland. Seán Jones, the current owner, researched its history and found that the first teacher at Glenlough School was David Fitzgerald, paid a yearly salary of €38, while his female assistant, Anne Bennett, received €36, so little sign of a gender pay gap. Girls and boys were kept firmly apart, with separate entrances and classrooms and even a high wall between them in the playground, but eventually that gender wall came down, despite the resistance of Catholic bishops who reckoned it would be “injurious to the feelings, reserve and modesty of young girls”.

Mr Jones’ research also notes that one of the school’s most famous teachers was PW Palmer, who began teaching there in 1924, and who went on to become Kerry chair of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and subsequently, a Fine Gael TD. The school closed in 1967 due to dwindling numbers and shortly afterwards, it was converted into a Catholic church (Ardmore Church).

It already had form in the religious department, as First Friday Mass took place there during school term, with pupils spending the day before sprucing it up.

The layout of the church was such that you “dare not be late for Mass”, Mr Jones says, because the only entrance was between the altar and the pews. The church closed in 2010 and the pews were still in situ when he bought it for €75,000 in 2019, as were the sacristy and confessional. He bought it from a local couple who had planning permission to build a house but instead emigrated to Australia.

These days the sacristy and confessional are a utility and shower room, the split-level open plan kitchen/dining is a nod to the former altar and seating area, while a second floor was installed using a steel frame. Upstairs is reached via stairs from the living room and there are two bedrooms and a bathroom, with access from the main bedroom and from the landing to a sun terrace via two doors that look like dormer windows, but provide full-height access.

The view is of a glistening Kenmare Bay against a mountainy backdrop.

Much work was done to improve insulation, and the BER is a C1, very good for a building of its age. All of the windows, bar the church originals, are triple glazed and doors are new.

In terms of getting the work done, Covid was a blessing because tradesmen were happy to work in isolation in a rural setting. Mr Jones had an engineer in from the start and did much of the work himself, having previously successfully transformed a three-storey residence in Kilgarvan, which he rented out, and which the tenant has since bought.

“I had some redundancy money and I started buying and renovating. I know some people run from old buildings, but I love them. This is my second property and I’ve loved doing it,” he says.

The church prior to renovation

The main Ring of Kerry Road passes by the front of the property, which is set back from the road, with an impressive set of limestone (churchgoers) steps leading to the front door.

The garden to the rear is walled-in and a natural stone wall rings the perimeter.

There’s a private well too.

The guide price for this one-off 159 sq m property is €315,000 and interest in it is already “very strong”, says selling agent Tadhg O’Sullivan of DNG Timothy O’Sullivan auctioneers.

He’s taking enquiries from house hunters looking for both a permanent home and a holiday home.

“I’d say it’s leaning more towards a holiday home. It’s an ideal location, on the Iveragh Peninsula and it’s close to all the beaches,“ Mr 0’Sullivan says. Gleesk Pier is close by, beautiful Whitestrand is just 3km away and picturesque Sneem village is 8.7km away. The area is also part of the Dark Sky reserve (high quality starry nights).

Mr O’Sullivan says enquires are “predominantly local” but there’s interest too from the UK and Germany. Kerry Airport is a 71km drive and Cork Airport is 131km.

VERDICT: A touch of the divine, literally and figuratively.