Engineer and interior designer transform €385,000 terraced city home 

HOW to turn a bog-standard terraced city four-bed into a tasty modern home is ably demonstrated here.

50 Friars Road

When the current owners bought No 50 Friars Road, Turners Cross, in 2017 it had been in the same ownership for decades, and little had changed, other than the addition to the rear of a two-storey extension. Otherwise it was all very “old-school”, the owners say.

Coming at it with the advantage of a background in engineering on one side and interior design on the other, they set about whipping it into shape.

To the rear, they knocked a chimney at the back of the extension and opened up the ground floor, putting in a large floor-to-ceiling picture window to gain an unhindered view of the garden.

There’s a fully glazed door too that leads to the rear patio.

Natural light floods in which allowed for more daring colour choices in the kitchen, such as teal units and worktops made of solid iroko, a dark and hardy hardwood.

Next up – literally – was the floor of the extension, which they dug up and replaced with stylish polished concrete, with sub-floor insulation.

They raised the roof too, replacing a flat roof with a pitched roof on the extension and also replacing the roof on the main house while they were at it.

They upped the energy rating to a solid C2 by installing external insulation at the rear of the extension and internal insulation to its internal walls. A new combi boiler giving instant hot water was fitted, and new windows, double-glazed, were installed throughout.

Having carried out a thorough overhaul downstairs, they switched their attention upstairs, knocking and replacing bedroom walls in a re-modelling of the first-floor and installing a new bathroom with a four piece bathroom suite and separate walk-in shower and linen storage.

A downstairs bathroom was renovated and retiled too and a separate shower room. There’s a utility room too.

The couple didn’t neglect the garden either, laying a sandstone patio and carrying out landscaping, introducing some raised beds and a pergola, surrounded by evergreen jasmine, all neatly and expertly done.

They did a lot of the work inside and out themselves, bringing in tradesmen when needed for jobs like plumbing, plastering and tiling.

They consider their key achievement to be the fabulous open plan kitchen diner, where a large kitchen island is “perfect for socialising and cooking family meals”.

“There’s quite a bit of space there and it’s so airy and bright with some lovely features, like the picture window and the solid wood worktops and the polished concrete,” the owners say.

Having created such a lovely home and garden, they’re eager to do it all again, this time with a self build in Kinsale.

Living room

“We’ve put a lot into our Friars Road home, upwards of €100,000, but it was our starter home and we never meant it to be long term. We want to be near the sea, and that is where we are off to,” the man of the house says.

They will miss the convenience of living in Turners Cross - being able to stroll to town – and they leave behind a “quiet and safe neighbourhood”. No 50, which is paved to the front, has off-street parking.

The last time the 131 sq m house sold in 2017 it went for €265,000 and this time Sherry FitzGerald are guiding at €385,000, to reflect the level of investment since then.

Agents John Moynihan and Johnny O’Flynn say it’s a terrific family home in turnkey condition, in a solid city neighbourhood, with a host of amenities on its doorstep.

VERDICT: As the saying goes, don't judge the book by its cover. No 50 may not look exciting from the roadside but inside, it's as nice as a city pad as you could wish for.