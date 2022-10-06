Tidal surge of interest in waterfronting  €500k Clonakilty harbour home

|
Middle Ring, Clonakilty West Cork
|
€500,000
|
Size
|
84 sq m (915 sq ft) + sail loft/garage
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
YOU COULD easily get carried away at this Clonakilty bay waterfront home as viewings kick off this autumn — both by the setting, at the end of a road by Ring and, more importantly, by the tides.
It’s very much an off-the-beaten-track spot to watch marine traffic, mostly small fishing and pleasure boats using the several piers at South and Middle Ring, with a sandbar by the entrance near the eastern end of glorious Inchydoney beach — a water channel not for the faint-hearted, or the foolish.
This home, out at a spot called Middle Ring, must have witnessed the latter days of commercial marine activity from its cul-de-sac setting, by a private pier and the remains of an old fish farm, and is set on a west-facing section facing the water, nearly dipping its boundary toes onto the shoreline and backing into a rise of ground behind.
It faces west, with engrossing views. Even focusing on the pace of water flow past boat moorings can be quite hypnotic, not to mention the wildlife. He points out that despite some expectations given the miles of coastline “there are actually very, very few residential properties either side of Clonakilty and for miles in either direction with direct water frontage. This is one of the very few.”
Ceilings are high and some of the windows have shutters to the side. There’s oil and solid-fuel heating, replacement windows, mains water, and broadband, while the BER’s a G.
It’s one of the more original and largely-unaltered homes in the Ring area, with some high-end architect-designed one-offs higher up and to the back. A period farmhouse on acres of grounds a few doors away was bought c20 years ago by the German Kelly family of musical troubadours who also owned a classic waterfront home, East Grove Home, on Cork’s Great Island at East Ferry in the 1990s (sold to wealthy New Yorkers Louis and Loretta Glucksman.)