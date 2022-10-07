Stylist’s eye pumps up the volume at this €350,000 3-bed semi-D

THERE’s not a hair out of place at No 119 Shamrock Drive in Ballincollig where heavy investment has transformed a disheveled three-bed into a head-turner.

It helps that one half of the couple is a professional stylist and has a good eye for deciding what makes the cut.

Ken Healy, senior stylist at Bliss Hair Design in Ballincollig and his banker husband Rob Grace bought No 119 in April 2017 when “it was a little bit of a shack”.

“It hadn’t been touched since the '60s,” says Ken, “so we gutted it”.

That gutting included re-wiring, re-plumbing, replacing suspended floors with concrete floors, installing a radon barrier, knocking out walls, putting in beams, and digging up the tarmac that covered the back garden.

“We did the back garden during lockdown, which wasn’t exactly my favourite part,” Ken says.

To help bring the 119 sq m house, in Muskerry Estate, up to scratch, the couple hired EBO Home Rescue. Nothing was left untouched. Out front, where once there was a garage shutter, there is now a smart-looking front door. Through the front door is a small porch from where there is access to a newly installed utility and guest WC and also the entrance hall, laid with eye-catching authentic Moroccan tiles.

“We bought them from Best Tile in Waterford and they import them from Morocco. The next challenge was finding a tiler as they are a really deep tile,” Ken says.

No flooring could be laid until they'd replaced the suspended floors.

“It was like walking on the floor of a mobile home, sort of bouncy. You couldn’t tile on it. So we had to dig up the ground floor and put down insulation and a radon barrier and pour concrete. It cost in the region of €15,000.” Ken says the house is “insulated up to the hilt now which is why it has such a good C3 energy efficiency rating” for a home built in the 1960s.

Downstairs is largely open plan as the owners knocked the wall between the living room and kitchen diner and replaced it with a steel support beam which makes a nice feature.

A window overlooking the rear garden was removed and replaced with French doors.

The kitchen is quite the statement piece and it’s where Ken took control having made do with “a makeshift kitchen” for the bones of four years, until they had money saved to do what they wanted.

“The splashback is five different shades of pink and the tiling is done using black grout, I think it works very well,” Ken says.

Quartz worktops (breakfast bar is L-shaped) came from Trade Counters and the kitchen units are Modica Dust Grey from Cash & Carry Kitchens. Ken gave full rein to his passion for copper – cooker hood, light fittings, kitchen door handles.

His handiwork didn’t just extend to internal flounces – he is also responsible for doing a terrific job of overhauling the rear garden, creating a patio at the bottom, reached by a path, all comprised of Italian Travertine slabs.

“I literally went to buy the slabs in January 2021, the day before lockdown, and I had to beg the guy to deliver them.

“I remember it was so cold when I was trying to lay them, that they were frozen together and I had to keep pouring boiling water to separate them,” Ken says.

The garden wasn’t his only lockdown project – he used his creative skills to also transform the open fireplace in the dining area, surrounding the stove with stone cladding.

The house is utterly transformed and anyone who saw it before the couple overhauled it are amazed by the transformation.

In terms of what they put into the house – which the Property Price Register shows as selling for just under €270,000 in 2017 – Ken says he couldn’t “even start to add it up”, although it's possible that Rob, his banker husband, could.

They did considerable work upstairs too, hiving some square footage off a bedroom to create a decent bathroom.

“I remember renting in a house for years and the shower was tiny. I swore that whenever I bought a house, I would have a big shower.

“We moved an upstairs wall to double the size of the bathroom so that we could put in a bath and a shower.

“We tanked the room too (a method of sealing to prevent water leaking) and we put in two shower heads and a shower pocket to hold shampoos,” he says. The end result is worthy of a glossy magazine.

Now that everything is finally done, the couple is moving on – which is not what they envisaged after investing so much.

However another opportunity has presented itself and they’ve decided to take it.

Selling No 119 is Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald and she says the semi-detached property, which comes to market with an AMV of €350,000. has benefited from “excellent upgrades”.

“It has all the ingredients that young families could wish for and comes to market in turnkey condition - with great style and attention to detail,” she says.

First time buyers and downsizers are likely to take a look. The house comes with a fully integrated security system with alarm and camera.

Location-wise, it’s within minutes of Main Street Ballincollig, close to all amenities and retail.

VERDICT: Should fly. Because it’s worth it.