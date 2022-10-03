Starter Homes: Cobh home finished to showroom standard for €275,000

|
Cobh, Co Cork
|
€275,000
|
Size
|
96 sq m ( 1,040 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
|
Killeens, Co Cork
|
€295,000
|
Size
|
2sq m (990sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
BER
|
C2
|
St Mary’s Road, Cork city
|
€130,000
|
Size
|
40 sq m ( 432 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
1
|
Bathrooms
|
BER
|
G
|
Carrigtwohill, Co Cork
|
€245,000
|
Size
|
74 sq m ( 796 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B3
A MODERN two-bed mid-terrace home at 39 An Feadan in Carrigtwohill, guiding at €245,000, could be just the ticket for a young couple in search of a first home.
Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says the 2006-built house has a B3 energy efficiency rating, making it eligible for a Green Mortgage at a lower interest rate.
Offering almost 800 sq ft of well-maintained living space, it has an open plan living/kitchen area and a guest WC, as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom. It has parking at the front and a garden to the rear.
: Within a 10-minute walk of Carrigtwohill train station, it’s an easy commute of the city