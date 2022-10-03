Starter Homes: Cobh home finished to showroom standard for €275,000

It's a toss-up as to whether viewers of 27 Willow Bank, Cluain Ard, in Cobh, will be more impressed by the standard of the décor or by the multifunctional studio in the back garden.

That’s according to auctioneer Johanna Murphy who says the 2005-built three-bed home resembles a showhouse. “It was repainted and redecorated by the current owners who put down new timber flooring and also upgraded the BER to a B3,’’ she reveals.

As a lockdown project, the owners also put in a detached timber studio in the garden. “It’s five metres by five metres and is used as a home office and a living area and has a small bar and some gym equipment,” adds Ms Murphy.

On the market with a guide of €275,000, the house has 1,040 sq ft of living space. At the front, there’s a sitting room with a fireplace and a stove and, at the rear, an L-shaped kitchen diner with modern grey kitchen units.

Downstairs there’s a guest WC and upstairs there’s a bathroom and three recently refloored bedrooms including one en suite.

In the back garden, the owners have focused on keeping things easy, by eliminating grass and putting down a patio and gravel. At the end of the garden, there’s a large, well-equipped studio.

End-of-terrace in a row of three, the property is located around 1.5 km from Cobh town centre and the train station.

VERDICT: An affordable modern starter home with an attractive, useful-looking studio.

Killeens, Co Cork €295,000 Size 2sq m (990sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms BER C2

Ready-to-move-into homes — like this three-bed semi at 35 Seanabóthair in Killeens - are now in high demand.

That’s according to Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy who says the 2003-built property has been very carefully minded by the current owners for the last 16 years.

Modern, with a sound C2 energy efficiency rating and mature gardens, it’s situated in a cul de sac in the estate, c4km from both Blackpool Shopping Centre and Blarney village.

“It’s immaculately presented and has new laminate flooring on the ground floor and new carpets in the bedrooms,’’ reveals Mr Downey, who is seeking offers of €295,000.

With 990 sq ft of living space it has a front-facing living room with bay window, ceiling coving and gas-fired fireplace.

On the first floor there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms ,(two doubles), including one at the rear with en suite.

Out front there’s a parking space enclosed by hedging and trees and at the rear, a well-kept lawned garden with a patio, a gravelled area, a timber shed, some raised beds and several colourful pot plants.

Mr Downey says that in addition to being close to Blarney and Blackpool, Seanabóthair is also within a 10 minute drive of Apple HQ in Hollyhill and within a short drive of Cork city centre.

The most recent sale in Seanabóthair was of No 51, a three-bed mid-terrace house which sold for €281,000, €31,000 above its guide.

VERDICT: Busy viewings are expected.

St Mary’s Road, Cork city €130,000 Size 40 sq m ( 432 sq ft) Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms BER G

Affordable properties in Cork city don’t get more affordable than no 6 Wrixon’s Lane which is new to the market with a guide of €130,000.

The tiny, one-bed, mid-terrace cottage is listed with Sherry FitzGerald who say it’s a rented property which is habitable but in need of modernisation. There’s 432 sq ft of living space including a sitting room, a kitchen, a bathroom and an upstairs bedroom.

Situated in pedestrian laneway off St Mary’s Road, it’s within a 15-minute walk of the city centre.

VERDICT: Central and affordable.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €245,000 Size 74 sq m ( 796 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

A MODERN two-bed mid-terrace home at 39 An Feadan in Carrigtwohill, guiding at €245,000, could be just the ticket for a young couple in search of a first home.

Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says the 2006-built house has a B3 energy efficiency rating, making it eligible for a Green Mortgage at a lower interest rate.

Offering almost 800 sq ft of well-maintained living space, it has an open plan living/kitchen area and a guest WC, as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom. It has parking at the front and a garden to the rear.

VERDICT: Within a 10-minute walk of Carrigtwohill train station, it’s an easy commute of the city