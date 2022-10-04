Swish apartment living by Blackrock Pier for €325,000

WHAT marks Blackrock House out from other swish apartments in the city is the splendid blend of period property with the sleekest of living interiors.

Blackrock House entrance lobby

Apt 20, Blackrock House

While forced to recognise that what’s on the outside really counts (former Ursuline Convent is a listed building), the developers (there was more than one) did a sterling job internally and the 27 bespoke apartments have been much in demand since being brought to market by Lisney in 2016.

Aiding and abetting the demand is the location, up a tree-lined avenue, overlooking the pretty, riverside village of Blackrock, within a short cycle of the city centre, via the nearby leafy Marina.

The selling agent, Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney Sotheby’s IR, who is guiding at €325,000, has already show a handful of first-time buyers around - “It’s an opportunity to get a property toehold in Blackrock,” he says – as well as a couple of investors.

The vendor was an investor too, and only bought the 68 sq m, one-bed apartment 15 months ago and never lived in it. He’s selling on now, having done some renovating.

Apt 20, Blackrock House

Mr O’Sullivan, fresh from selling Apartment No 25, a two-bed, which launched at €585,000 and sold for €625,000, says No 20 is a ground-floor apartment with 12 ft high ceilings and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. South facing rear gardens are communal.

VERDICT: Sophisticated apartment living in ace location.